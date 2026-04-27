Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Peterson's avatar
Andy Peterson
Apr 27

I accept your premise that executive experience clearly trumps legislative and policy expertise, but I’m curious what the measurable outcomes are from the multi-state litigation the AG has sponsored or joined. And thanks for doing what you do.

Reply
Share
2 replies by David Thielen and others
John McKiernan's avatar
John McKiernan
Apr 27

I come to the same conclusion, but from the other side. Bennet has been in the Senate for 15+ years. A consistent theme has been working to improve the Child Tax Credit.

"In 2021, Michael worked with the Biden Administration to enact a one-year expansion of the Child Tax Credit – based on his American Family Act – as part of the American Rescue Plan. This expansion cut child poverty nearly in half and hunger for families by a quarter in 2021, benefited 90 percent of Colorado children, and lifted nearly 3 million children out of poverty nationwide."

If/when the Democrats have a majority in the Senate, a House of Representatives, and a President who care about children, I expect the policy would be revived - with a Reconciliation motion to avoid failure by filibuster. All that could happen in 2029. With Bennet continuing to increase in seniority, chances for introduction and successful passage go up.

If Bennet leaves, he claims he will resign so he can name his own successor to the remainder of the term. That person would begin with seniority only by days (if at all) of any Senators elected in 2026. The person would have enough seniority to create a presumption of re-election -- feeding the narrative of Colorado Democrats choosing office holders, not allowing a competitive primary process.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David thielen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture