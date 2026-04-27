This governor’s race isn’t about ideology. It’s about competence. And the gap between these two candidates is wider than people want to admit.

Michael Bennet vs. Phil Weiser

On paper, they look similar. Same party. Same broad priorities. Same talking points about affordability, housing, and clean energy.

But once you get past the surface, this is a choice between two completely different kinds of leaders:

A legislator who writes ideas

An executive who runs organizations

And if you pick wrong, Colorado pays the price.

Legislator vs. Executive

Let’s stop pretending these jobs are the same.

Bennet has spent the last 15+ years in the U.S. Senate. That’s a job built around:

Speeches

Negotiations

Policy frameworks

Messaging

It is not a job where you are accountable for whether something actually works on the ground.

Yes, he ran Denver Public Schools years ago. That matters. But it’s also old history, and it came with real misses alongside the wins.

Weiser, on the other hand, is doing the job right now.

Running the Colorado Attorney General’s office is not just “being a lawyer.” It’s running a large, complex organization:

Hundreds of employees

Multiple divisions (consumer protection, criminal appeals, civil litigation)

Dozens of simultaneous projects

Constant operational pressure

That is executive management. Full stop.

And unlike Bennet’s Senate role, it comes with direct accountability: things either get done - or they don’t.

Track Record: Ideas vs. Outcomes

Bennet’s case is built on influence.

He’s been part of major federal legislation. He’s been in the room. He’s helped shape policy.

That sounds impressive - until you ask a simple question:

What has he actually run in the last decade?

The answer is… not much.

Weiser’s case is simpler - and stronger.

Over the past several years as Attorney General, he has:

Delivered major consumer protection settlements

Taken on large corporate actors affecting Colorado residents

Led multi-state legal actions with measurable outcomes

Run an office that, importantly, has avoided major operational failures

That last point matters more than people think.

No scandals. No collapse in execution. No bureaucratic disasters.

Just a functioning organization that does its job.

In government, that’s rarer than it should be.

Who Actually Has a Plan?

Bennet wins on detail. No question.

He has long, structured policy proposals on:

Housing

Childcare

Energy transition

He thinks like a policy architect.

But here’s the problem:

Colorado doesn’t have a planning problem. It has an execution problem.

Weiser is less detailed—but more grounded in what it takes to implement.

He understands:

How agencies actually function

How decisions translate into action

How to manage teams that have to deliver results

A perfect plan that can’t be executed is worse than a good plan that actually gets done.

They Agree More Than They Admit

Let’s be honest about ideology.

Bennet and Weiser are not far apart.

Both support:

Clean energy transitions

Expanded housing supply

Government playing an active role in solving economic issues

This is not a left vs. center race.

It’s a how do you govern race.

Bennet: top-down policy design

Weiser: operational execution

The Energy Problem No One Wants to Say Out Loud

In addition Bennet’s proposals likely means one thing: Higher utility bills.

At a time when:

Households are already stretched

Infrastructure costs are rising

Transmission build-out is slow and expensive

Layering on a rapid transition without execution discipline is a recipe for sticker shock.

And that brings us right back to the core issue: who can actually manage that complexity?

The Reality After Polis

You don’t have to stretch to see it.

Under Jared Polis, the state has pushed ambitious policies - but execution has been uneven at best.

Programs delayed. Costs rising. Systems struggling to keep up.

Colorado does not need another visionary right now.

It needs someone who can run the machine.

The Decision

This race boils down to a single question:

Do you want a governor who thinks like a legislator - or one who acts like an executive?

Bennet will design policies.

Weiser will run the state.

Those are not interchangeable skills.

Endorsement

Phil Weiser is the better choice to be Governor of Colorado.

Not because he has the best speeches.

Not because he has the most detailed white papers.

Because he is already doing the job closest to what a governor actually does:

Running a large, complex organization - and doing it competently.

His office has functioned. It has delivered. And it has avoided the kind of failures that have become too common in state government.

Colorado doesn’t need another senator in the governor’s mansion.

It needs an executive.

And right now, Phil Weiser is the only one in this race who’s proven he can be one.