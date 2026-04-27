Phil Weiser for Governor
Colorado Doesn’t Need Another Senator. It Needs Someone Who Can Actually Run Things.
This governor’s race isn’t about ideology. It’s about competence. And the gap between these two candidates is wider than people want to admit.
On paper, they look similar. Same party. Same broad priorities. Same talking points about affordability, housing, and clean energy.
But once you get past the surface, this is a choice between two completely different kinds of leaders:
A legislator who writes ideas
An executive who runs organizations
And if you pick wrong, Colorado pays the price.
Legislator vs. Executive
Let’s stop pretending these jobs are the same.
Bennet has spent the last 15+ years in the U.S. Senate. That’s a job built around:
Speeches
Negotiations
Policy frameworks
Messaging
It is not a job where you are accountable for whether something actually works on the ground.
Yes, he ran Denver Public Schools years ago. That matters. But it’s also old history, and it came with real misses alongside the wins.
Weiser, on the other hand, is doing the job right now.
Running the Colorado Attorney General’s office is not just “being a lawyer.” It’s running a large, complex organization:
Hundreds of employees
Multiple divisions (consumer protection, criminal appeals, civil litigation)
Dozens of simultaneous projects
Constant operational pressure
That is executive management. Full stop.
And unlike Bennet’s Senate role, it comes with direct accountability: things either get done - or they don’t.
Track Record: Ideas vs. Outcomes
Bennet’s case is built on influence.
He’s been part of major federal legislation. He’s been in the room. He’s helped shape policy.
That sounds impressive - until you ask a simple question:
What has he actually run in the last decade?
The answer is… not much.
Weiser’s case is simpler - and stronger.
Over the past several years as Attorney General, he has:
Delivered major consumer protection settlements
Taken on large corporate actors affecting Colorado residents
Led multi-state legal actions with measurable outcomes
Run an office that, importantly, has avoided major operational failures
That last point matters more than people think.
No scandals. No collapse in execution. No bureaucratic disasters.
Just a functioning organization that does its job.
In government, that’s rarer than it should be.
Who Actually Has a Plan?
Bennet wins on detail. No question.
He has long, structured policy proposals on:
Housing
Childcare
Energy transition
He thinks like a policy architect.
But here’s the problem:
Colorado doesn’t have a planning problem. It has an execution problem.1
Weiser is less detailed—but more grounded in what it takes to implement.
He understands:
How agencies actually function
How decisions translate into action
How to manage teams that have to deliver results
A perfect plan that can’t be executed is worse than a good plan that actually gets done.
They Agree More Than They Admit
Let’s be honest about ideology.
Bennet and Weiser are not far apart.
Both support:
Clean energy transitions
Expanded housing supply
Government playing an active role in solving economic issues
This is not a left vs. center race.
It’s a how do you govern race.
Bennet: top-down policy design
Weiser: operational execution
The Energy Problem No One Wants to Say Out Loud
In addition Bennet’s proposals likely means one thing: Higher utility bills.
At a time when:
Households are already stretched
Infrastructure costs are rising
Transmission build-out is slow and expensive
Layering on a rapid transition without execution discipline is a recipe for sticker shock.2
And that brings us right back to the core issue: who can actually manage that complexity?
The Reality After Polis
You don’t have to stretch to see it.
Under Jared Polis, the state has pushed ambitious policies - but execution has been uneven at best.
Programs delayed. Costs rising.3 Systems struggling to keep up.
Colorado does not need another visionary right now.
It needs someone who can run the machine.
The Decision
This race boils down to a single question:
Do you want a governor who thinks like a legislator - or one who acts like an executive?
Bennet will design policies.
Weiser will run the state.
Those are not interchangeable skills.
Endorsement
Phil Weiser is the better choice to be Governor of Colorado.
Not because he has the best speeches.
Not because he has the most detailed white papers.
Because he is already doing the job closest to what a governor actually does:
Running a large, complex organization - and doing it competently.
His office has functioned. It has delivered. And it has avoided the kind of failures that have become too common in state government.
Colorado doesn’t need another senator in the governor’s mansion.
It needs an executive.
And right now, Phil Weiser is the only one in this race who’s proven he can be one.
I accept your premise that executive experience clearly trumps legislative and policy expertise, but I’m curious what the measurable outcomes are from the multi-state litigation the AG has sponsored or joined. And thanks for doing what you do.
I come to the same conclusion, but from the other side. Bennet has been in the Senate for 15+ years. A consistent theme has been working to improve the Child Tax Credit.
"In 2021, Michael worked with the Biden Administration to enact a one-year expansion of the Child Tax Credit – based on his American Family Act – as part of the American Rescue Plan. This expansion cut child poverty nearly in half and hunger for families by a quarter in 2021, benefited 90 percent of Colorado children, and lifted nearly 3 million children out of poverty nationwide."
If/when the Democrats have a majority in the Senate, a House of Representatives, and a President who care about children, I expect the policy would be revived - with a Reconciliation motion to avoid failure by filibuster. All that could happen in 2029. With Bennet continuing to increase in seniority, chances for introduction and successful passage go up.
If Bennet leaves, he claims he will resign so he can name his own successor to the remainder of the term. That person would begin with seniority only by days (if at all) of any Senators elected in 2026. The person would have enough seniority to create a presumption of re-election -- feeding the narrative of Colorado Democrats choosing office holders, not allowing a competitive primary process.