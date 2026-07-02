Senator Bennet’s previous fundraising text was way out of line. As I called him on that it’s only right that I commend him for following up with a very reasonable text. What he claims now is”

We have to fight back against the false ads that are broadcasting across CO by the super PAC propping up my opponent’s campaign.

Every campaign feels, with some validation, that they are painted unfairly by their opponent. Every campaign can make this claim. This is well within standard politicking.

In addition, after Senator Bennet was called out for admitting he has been doing nothing in D.C., his most recent TV ad is focused on his claiming to be fighting Trump every chance he gets.

So good that he’s speaking to this. But bad for him in that in politics, if you’re explaining, you’re losing.

Anyways, congrats to Senator for ending the campaign on a classy note.