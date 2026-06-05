Science wasn’t dying slowly. It was hitting the same wall it’s hit before — and most people weren’t paying attention.

For the last few decades, the serious thinkers in academia have been quietly admitting something uncomfortable: we were running out of low-hanging fruit. The great discoveries were getting harder, slower, more expensive. Not because scientists got dumber — because the problems left unsolved are genuinely harder than anything humans working in teams can fully hold in their heads.

This has happened before. Twice.

Before Gutenberg’s printing press, scientific progress was glacial. Every discovery had to spread by hand-copied manuscripts. You could only build on what you could physically obtain and read. Newton’s Principia — the work that launched modern physics — only happened because the press made it possible for one mind to stand on the shoulders of dozens who came before. The printing press didn’t just distribute knowledge. It unlocked the next century of science.

We rode that wave until the late 1800s, when individual genius hit its ceiling. The problems ahead were too big for any one person. So we invented scientific teams. The Manhattan Project is the obvious example — not one genius, but hundreds of brilliant people working in concert. That model carried us through most of the 20th century.

The Story of the Manhattan Project

Now teams have hit their ceiling. The volume of existing research is simply too large for any group of humans to fully synthesize. A team of cancer researchers can’t also be experts in materials science, atmospheric chemistry, and genomics simultaneously — even when the answer to their problem might live at the intersection of all four. The knowledge exists. Nobody can hold it all at once.

That’s the wall we’ve been stuck at. Until now.

Here’s a concrete example of what the breakthrough looks like: For 50 years, one of biology’s hardest problems was predicting how proteins fold into three-dimensional structures. Scientists grappled with this for decades using time-consuming experimental methods like X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy. In 2020, Google DeepMind’s AI system AlphaFold solved it — predicting the structure of virtually all 200 million identified proteins. Over two million researchers from 190 countries are now using it. The work earned a Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2024. A 50-year problem. Cracked in minutes, at scale, for free.

That’s not an incremental improvement. That’s a different category of tool.

AI takes in all knowledge from all fields of study simultaneously — making connections and drawing inferences that lie beyond the capacity of human minds working alone. It doesn’t replace the scientist. It does what no scientist, and no team of scientists, can do: it holds everything at once.

This won’t last forever. Every tool eventually meets its own ceiling. But this one turns the discovery spigot back on for at least the next generation. The history of science isn’t a story of steady progress — it’s a story of long plateaus broken by new tools that change what’s possible. The printing press was one. Scientific collaboration was another. AI is the next.

We’re not at the end of discovery. We’re at the beginning of another run.