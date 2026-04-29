This race isn’t about who can give the best speech. It’s about who can actually run a large legal organization without screwing it up.

Colorado’s next Attorney General will oversee a sprawling legal operation: hundreds of attorneys, major litigation against corporations, defense of state agencies, and real-world consequences for public safety and taxpayer dollars. This is not a theoretical job. It is an executive role.

And that’s where the differences between the candidates start to matter a lot.

The Candidates at a Glance

Jena Griswold

Michael Dougherty

Hetal Doshi

David Seligman

Two of these candidates — Griswold and Dougherty — are serious contenders with real records. The other two bring narrower, more specialized backgrounds.

1. Experience Running Large Legal Organizations

This is the first filter. If you can’t run a complex organization, you shouldn’t be Attorney General.

Michael Dougherty

As Boulder County DA, Dougherty runs a real legal shop: prosecutors, investigators, staff, budgets, caseloads. This is directly analogous to running divisions inside the AG’s office. He deals with personnel, priorities, and outcomes — not just policy.

This is executive experience. It matters.

Jena Griswold

Griswold runs the Secretary of State’s office. That’s a real agency, but it’s not primarily a legal organization. It’s administrative and regulatory. And when things have gone wrong, the pattern hasn’t been reassuring.

There have been multiple election-related issues — password exposures, system mishandling — where the bigger problem wasn’t just the mistake. It was the response: slow acknowledgment, defensive posture, and at times an attempt to minimize or obscure the severity.

That’s not what you want in an Attorney General. When things go wrong, transparency and rapid correction matter more than political messaging.

Hetal Doshi

Doshi’s experience is more legal than executive. She brings policy and litigation perspective, but not large-scale organizational leadership.

David Seligman

Seligman has done meaningful work in consumer protection and public-interest litigation. But again, this is advocacy — not managing a large, complex legal bureaucracy.

Bottom line: Dougherty is the only one here who has run something close to what the AG actually does.

2. Specificity of Their Plans

Talk is cheap. Every candidate says they’ll “protect consumers” and “fight for justice.” The question is: how?

Dougherty

More grounded. Focuses on enforcement priorities, crime, and practical coordination with law enforcement and state agencies. You can see how he would operate day-to-day.

Griswold

High on rhetoric — democracy, voting rights, national profile issues. Less detailed on how she would actually run the office internally or manage competing legal priorities.

Seligman

Strong on consumer protection specifics — arguably the most detailed in that one lane. But narrower in scope.

Doshi

Policy-oriented, but less clearly defined operational plan.

Bottom line: Seligman wins on policy specificity in a narrow domain. Dougherty wins on operational realism.

3. Record: Doing vs. Talking

Eight years is enough time to judge whether someone delivers.

Dougherty

Has a prosecutorial record. Cases handled, office run, decisions made. You can agree or disagree with outcomes, but there’s a track record of execution.

Griswold

Has built a national profile. That’s undeniable. But the record is mixed when it comes to execution under pressure. The recurring issue isn’t ambition — it’s operational discipline and accountability.

And again, when mistakes occurred, the instinct often seemed to be damage control rather than full transparency.

That’s a red flag.

Seligman

Strong record in litigation wins and consumer advocacy. But not at the scale of running a statewide legal office.

Doshi

Less visible track record at scale.

Political Philosophy: How Different Are They?

Let’s be honest — they’re all Democrats. The overlap is significant:

Support for consumer protection

Support for environmental enforcement

Support for civil rights and voting access

Where they differ is emphasis:

Griswold: National, democracy-focused, politically visible

Dougherty: Law enforcement, prosecution, institutional competence

Seligman: Consumer protection and corporate accountability

Doshi: Policy-driven, less clearly defined lane

This isn’t a left vs. right race. It’s a question of what kind of Democrat—and more importantly, who can actually run the office.

The Decision

If this were a media role, or a policy advocacy job, the answer might be different.

But it’s not.

This is an executive legal position.

And on that metric, Michael Dougherty stands out.

He has:

Run a comparable organization

Made real-world legal decisions

Managed people, budgets, and outcomes

Demonstrated operational competence

Jena Griswold brings ambition and visibility. But the combination of limited directly relevant legal management experience — and a pattern of defensiveness when things go wrong — is not what you want in the state’s top lawyer.

Seligman and Doshi bring valuable perspectives, but neither has demonstrated the breadth of executive experience required.

Final Call

Endorsement: Michael Dougherty

Not because he’s the best speaker. Not because he has the highest profile.

Because he’s actually done the job most similar to the one he’s applying for.

And at this level, that’s what matters.