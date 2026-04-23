Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Lengthy Richard's avatar
Lengthy Richard
Apr 25

David, you may want to follow up on this, but I heard Guzman Energy cancelled the Comanche 3 energy swap with Holy Cross.

https://www.holycross.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/HCE-Strategic-Plan-January-2025.pdf

> To meet those goals, HCE subsequently announced in late 2019 a two-way power purchase agreement with Guzman Energy in which HCE’s share of Comanche Unit 3 would be swapped for the output of a new wind energy resource to be built in Colorado, along with low-carbon energy available in the bilateral market.

https://bigpivots.com/85-is-an-a-plus-for-holy-cross-energy/

> Holy Cross Energy last week reported that 85% of its electricity in 2025 had come from renewable sources.

I doubt that will be true going forward and HCE struggles to sign enough firm resources to meet their load.

You might want to follow up with Allen Best if he stands by his statements.

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1 reply by David Thielen
Sarah Montalbano's avatar
Sarah Montalbano
Apr 24

Thanks for mentioning my op-ed, David! Xcel's recent filings are alarming for reliability, and they've told the PUC exactly what they need in order to avert shortfalls in the near future - keep dispatchable coal online. I'm inclined to believe them, but it seems the legislature and the PUC aren't.

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