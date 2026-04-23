While the Polis Administration and the CEO peddle their turkey of a bill to the legislature. While the PUC continues their belief that we can go all renewable. Xcel is facing the reality of what is needed to actually supply us with power.

PUC Energy Policy

So lets go into this (big thank you to the individuals that fed me most of the following):

The weekly PUC meeting 3/11/26 had some eye opening price increases forecasted for Xcel. And their latest Comanche report said all the coal might need to stay longer. And a 55% increase in residential rates between now and 2029

All the other gas utilities filed their infrastructure plans with the PUC similar to Xcels 25A-0220G. Under 25M-0084 to 0086G. Surprise. Gas use isn’t declining at all.

In the PUC deliberations about Xcels GIP recently the 3 commissioners just sounded like they were having a tantrum that Xcel showed gas use is still the same/increasing, and they were angry the models didn't reflect their view that gas is going away.

Great article from Sarah Montalbano & The Independence Institute - Steel for fuel’ — but bill consumers for both.

Xcel is pleading with Colorado regulators to let it continue running its coal plants until 2030 … The next two years are likely to see shortfalls and even 2028, in the company’s words, “is challenged.” That’s after accounting for the continued operation of Comanche Unit 2 through the end of 2026, which the PUC begrudgingly allowed. … Xcel Energy believes residential electricity prices could increase by as much as 55% by 2029, compared with 2024 levels, thanks to new infrastructure buildout.

A viable alternative to running Comanche 3 through 2030 has not been and is unlikely to be identified. In addition to its operation, the Company’s near-term (i.e., 2026 and 2027) resource adequacy position is negative, 2028 is challenged, and these years present significant operational challenges even with Comanche 2 extended through the end of 2026.

The following snippet is from a totally garbage site. I should not have used it. Apologies. (full apology here.) Cracks Appear In Climate Consensus As Germany’s Energy Minister Admits Renewables Are Ruining The Country What began as German domestic posturing metastasized into EU-wide dogma with Angela Merkel’s fateful 2011 decision to shut the country’s nuclear plants after the Fukushima incident in Japan. The results were as predictable as they were catastrophic. Germany, once the engineering envy of the world, now imports electricity when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine. It has destroyed its nuclear industry — 20 gigawatts of reliable, low-carbon baseload — only to watch coal-fired plants, including the dirty lignite variety, roar back to life.

From BigPivots:

Xcel says it can get additional generation by restoring Hayden No. 2 to 75% efficiency in April and by getting Comanche 3 back on line in July. Cost of the latter it puts at $15 million to $27 million. It also discusses the idea of getting power from Craig No. 1, of which it is a part owner.

To our state legislators, the sane path is not just say no to the Polis Administration’s attempt to double down on stupid, but to also revise the existing legislation to a less expensive and more reliable energy policy. Because the existing legislation encourages wind & solar which increases costs and reduces reliablity.

I’m all in favor of electrify everything. I’m all in favor of converting to green energy as quickly as we can afford it. What I’m opposed to is inefficient unreliable expensive virtue signalling.

And to others who also want a green energy future - if you piss off the voters with expensive unreliable fantasies, when you return and say you now have something better - they’ll tell you to drop dead. Don’t kill support for green energy.