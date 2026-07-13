Three of the smartest writers in Democratic politics are locked in a pissing match over whose priority matters most. Matt Stoller says break up the monopolies. Matthew Yglesias says build abundantly. Josh Marshall says fight for our democracy. This month it boiled over again, with Yglesias and Marshall trading pieces about whether Democrats care more about “fight” than about winning. Here’s the punchline: all three are right, their agendas don’t work without each other, and every week they spend dunking on each other is a week Republicans get for free.

Maybe work together???

Let me play the fight back to each of them.

Matt Stoller: suppose you win completely. Every monopoly broken up, every oligopoly tamed. It still takes 5 to 7 years to permit a transmission line in this country. The City of Denver is currently bragging about a 180-day “shot clock” for building permits — six months, presented as a triumph — and the actual average for a major residential project is still running around 244 days.

Your newly liberated small competitors die waiting in that line. The monopolies you hate are the only firms that can afford to jump through a million hoops; they have compliance departments and lobbyists on retainer. Process is a regressive tax, and it falls hardest on exactly the businesses you want to see win. Anti-monopoly without abundance is a demolition with no construction permit.

Matthew Yglesias: suppose you win completely. Permitting streamlined, environmental review, encourage more housing, etc. If the monopolies and oligopolies are still standing, guess who captures all that new speed? The incumbents with the land, the capital, and the relationships.

You’ll have built a faster machine and handed the keys to the same five companies. Abundance without anti-monopoly is a subsidy to oligopoly, and you know it, because entrenched incumbents blocking competition is itself a form of artificial scarcity — the thing your whole project is supposed to be against.

Josh Marshall: suppose you win completely. Trump’s movement beaten, the courts restrained, the government back in sane hands. If that government still can’t build anything and still answers to concentrated corporate power, what have voters actually won? You’ll be defending institutions that most Americans experience as failure.

“Democracy is on the ballot” already lost once to the price of eggs. The fight for self-government is necessary — a country with no monopolies and an abundance agenda, run by Trump and his cronies, is still an authoritarian hellhole — but a democracy that delivers nothing is a democracy on borrowed time.

Now notice what just happened. Each man’s victory scenario fails for exactly the reason one of the other two keeps shouting about.

That’s because these aren’t three agendas. They’re one agenda with three fronts. Anti-monopoly decides who gets to build. Abundance decides whether anyone can build. Democracy decides whether the rules survive long enough for any of it to matter. Concentrated corporate power, a government that can’t execute, and a movement trying to end accountable government are not three separate problems. They are one machine, and each of these writers has his hands on a different part of it.

So stop demanding the others adopt your priority. Stoller is right to torch Democrats who deepen monopoly dominance — Yglesias and Marshall lose nothing by agreeing. Yglesias is right to torch the impediments to building — Stoller’s small firms benefit from that more than any monopoly does. Marshall is right that none of it survives without winning the fight for the government itself. None of you actually opposes the others’ core goal. You’re just angry they won’t rank yours first. We can walk and chew gum at the same time. We need all three, at the same time, or we get none of them.

And be honest about where the resistance to all three lives: inside the Democratic Party. Plenty of elected Democrats are perfectly comfortable with the monopolies funding their campaigns. Plenty are comfortable with the anti-abundance vetocracy, because every veto point belongs to some interest group that delivers votes, volunteers, and endorsements — the sclerosis isn’t a bug to these Democrats, it’s a constituency-service machine. And plenty are simply uncomfortable fighting at all. They want politics to be a debating society, where you make your best points, lose gracefully, and get invited back next week. Their opponents are playing for keeps. When one of you opposes a Democrat the others consider “acceptable,” take the objection seriously. “Acceptable” is not a hill worth dying on.

One more thing, because all three of you keep dancing around it. Do everything above and Democrats can still lose, because the party remains chained to its cultural Jacobins.

For years the party defended requiring DEI loyalty statements from anyone applying for a professorship — a practice so indefensible that universities have now abandoned it wholesale, which means Republicans got the credit for killing something Democrats should have killed themselves.

Same story with biological males competing in girls’ sports: Democrats defended it right up until courts and voters took the question away from them. Most voters looked at all that and heard one loud message — this party does not share your values. Fix the monopolies, fix the building, save the democracy, and you’ve still built a house on that foundation.

Josh Marshall — you do not need to stop defending democracy to recognize that democratic government must deliver material improvements. Matt Stoller — you do not need to stop fighting monopolies to recognize that regulatory paralysis protects incumbents. Matthew Yglesias — you do not need to abandon abundance to insist that new growth produce genuine competition rather than larger corporate empires.

You should be borrowing from one another, not pissing on one another. Success requires working together.