I’ve written about this a couple of times. It’s difficult to get this across because fundamentally it’s measuring some things that are intangibles. And also some things that are cultural which have a large impact on our lives, but are not measured in dollars.

Here are two articles that dive into this really well. Both are well worth reading.

Also props to Scaramucci - one of the few that exited Trump’s circle with his soul intact. Probably beat up a bit, but intact.