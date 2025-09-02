Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

sam
Sep 3

First, congratulations on not getting banned (yet?) by the sacred trans caste over at Daily Kos. I assume your longevity helps in that regard. I was also there 20+ years ago, but gave up a while ago. Sadly, gave up on the Dems too. I'm not Republican either. I'm politically homeless.

"Non-binary" is of course nonsense. Every human on earth is male or female; even the very small percentage with disorders of sexual development (and yes, I'm aware of the extremely rare cases where it can be hard to tell). If people want to parade their pronouns they're welcome to, but nobody should be under any obligation to use them when it's clear they're a lie.

I'm American, but live in the UK, aka 'Terf Island'. Court case by court case we're winning the battle of reality, but it's painfully slow.

Trans women are men. Men don't belong in women's spaces, full stop (as we say over here, rather than "period"). I'm confident that anyone who actually takes the time to educate - not indoctrinate - themselves will be relieved to escape the cognitive dissonance of genderism.

Sep 2

Trying to have a "new candidate" respond to an old slur would be tough at any time. Doing so in the competitive environment of the 2024 campaign was tougher.

The response OUGHT to have been "Kamala is for all of us -- even the different people. Trump is for Trump."

