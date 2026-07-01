Last week New York voters ousted two Democratic incumbents and handed Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s progressive slate a sweep. Yesterday, Colorado voters continued this trend — Senator Michael Bennet lost to Phil Weiser, and 15-term Congresswoman Diana DeGette was knocked out by 29-year-old democratic socialist Melat Kiros who had Bernie Sanders on her side and the energy of someone who isn’t tired yet.

Read the coverage and you’ll see a lot of hand-wringing about whether the Democratic Party is going “too far left.” That’s the wrong question. It’s also, conveniently, the question the establishment prefers you ask.

Eugene V. Debs

The real question is simpler: why are voters in safe Democratic districts replacing incumbents at all?

The answer: people have figured out that the economy is owned. Not broken — owned. The oligarchs and Wall Street didn’t accidentally end up with this much power; they built the system that keeps them there and they fund the politicians who maintain it. That’s what drives the housing costs, the healthcare costs, the job anxiety, the AI anxiety. Every one of those problems flows from the same source — an economy where the rules favor whoever already won.

I left recognizing that there isn’t a free market, that these monopolies have dominated the marketplace and are acting in an anti-competitive way to continue to dominate the marketplace.

— Representative Ken Buck[R]

Voters across the political spectrum already understand this.

And when the rules don’t apply to the people at the top, voters notice. The slow-walking of the Epstein evidence isn’t a side story — it’s the same story. Powerful men paid for access to young girls, and years later the full list still isn’t public. People connect those dots. The system protects the people the system was built for.

Which brings you back to Michael Bennet. Mike Bloomberg spent nearly $5 million supporting him, and Bennet still had to loan his own campaign a million dollars in the final stretch. The voters didn’t just reject Bennet — they rejected the Bloomberg-backed version of Bennet. Weiser, meanwhile, had filed or joined more than 50 lawsuits against the Trump administration while Bennet was voting to confirm Trump’s cabinet picks. That’s not a left-right divide. That’s a “whose side are you on” divide.

In New York it looked the same. Three Mamdani-backed candidates defeated establishment Democrats, ousting two sitting congressmen. Avila Chevalier, a 32-year-old community organizer, knocked out five-term Rep. Adriano Espaillat, the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Some of these challengers are democratic socialists. Some aren’t. That’s the point. The label doesn’t matter. What matters is the answer to one question: are you going to take on the people who have rigged the system, or are you going to manage the symptoms while they keep rigging it?

With that said, a socialist has built-in credibility here — dismantling concentrated economic power is central to the worldview. Socialists have an advantage when campaigning. But Colorado proves you don’t even have to be a socialist to beat the oligarch’s candidate. You just have to not be the oligarch’s candidate.

When voters look at the incumbent and see someone who won’t fix the fundamental problem, any alternative looks better. Might fix beats won’t fix. That’s not radical. That’s rational.

What Comes Next for Democrats

This is going to be a long, brutal fight. The donors are indignant. The consultants are confused. Hakeem Jeffries personally campaigned against Mamdani’s candidates in New York and lost anyway.

We’ve been here before. The progressives who took on the robber barons during the Gilded Age didn’t win overnight. It was a decade of ugly fights. But they won. The monopolies got broken up. The public interest beat the money.

The 2028 Democratic presidential primary is where this goes national. The party will either nominate someone who has spent years fighting to dismantle the economic moats the oligarchs have built — or someone who talks about affordability and inclusion while leaving the underlying power structure untouched.

My guess is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins the nomination. What gives her credibility isn’t just that she’s willing to say it now — it’s that she’s been saying it from the start, before it was popular, back when the party leadership was still telling her to wait her turn.

They are unanimous in their hate for me — and I welcome their hatred.

— Franklin Delano Roosevelt

I’ll be honest: if AOC is the nominee, there will be moments I disagree with her. That’s fine. What the Democratic Party actually needs is a divorce from the oligarchs — and you don’t accomplish that by nominating someone who’s been at their fundraisers for the last decade.

Yesterday’s primaries are step one. The question now is whether the party learns the lesson, or spends the next two years explaining why it wasn’t really about that.