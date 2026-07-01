Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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The Sensible Bits's avatar
The Sensible Bits
Jul 1

"a socialist has built-in credibility here — dismantling concentrated economic power is central to the worldview.".

What? Concentrating economic power is the _definition_ of Socialism and that is why it is not a viable alternative. That is also why, historically, Socialism in theory always turns into Oligarchy in practice.

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Scott Grout's avatar
Scott Grout
Jul 1Edited

Ok, that’s 7% of national voters. I believe >50% is required to win a Presidential election?

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