I was reading an excellent book about New Amsterdam and it brings up a great point. The Dutch did not embrace diversity. They did not welcome it. They tolerated it.

For the Dutch it came to a simple trade-off. If they tolerated all these different cultures, religions, etc. they could grow their trading empire and make a lot of money.

New Amsterdam

Key to this is - they disliked those that were different. They would argue as vehemently as any other about why their religion was the only correct one and others were going to hell. A majority of them preferred a monarchy over their republic.

Compare that to now. Groups want others to embrace their beliefs. Anything short of that is considered discrimination (it is) and therefore unacceptable. But if someone tolerates equal treatment for others while disliking what they stand for - hey a win is a win.

Consider the following. Someone at work is uncomfortable that a couple of fellow employees are gay. They don’t embrace their being gay. They don’t understand it. But they treat them equally. What more is it right of us to ask?

Granted I would prefer everyone believed in true equality. But it’s not for me to impose my view of the world on others. I can (and do) as the CEO impose my expectation of treating each other equally. But that’s it.

I think we would do a lot better if all the groups pushing for equality for the group they represent would make it very clear they are asking only two things. Equal treatment and toleration. That they are not asking to be embraced.

Yes you (and often I) think it would be better if society embraced equality for everyone. On the flip side, others aren’t happy about doing anything different. Compromise is often when both parties are equally unhappy with the result.

And I think part of this is you then respect the other person’s point of view. Doesn’t mean you agree with it. But moving forward together requires that we find common ground we each find acceptable.

Societies and cultures change slowly. New York City, 400 years after being founded in a culture of toleration is still working on moving beyond toleration in a lot of ways.