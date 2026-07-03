Two incumbents, one hand-picked heir, and Hakeem Jeffries all got the same message from voters last week. Most of the Democratic Party still refuses to hear it.

Tonight, in two different states, the Democratic establishment got its ass handed to it. Again. And if you’re one of the people still asking “what the fuck is going on,” you’re not confused. You’re in denial. If you don’t understand it, how on earth do you think you can be of any use riding the change?

Start with New York. Two sitting members of Congress — Dan Goldman and Adriano Espaillat — lost their primaries last week to challengers backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani. A third establishment pick, Antonio Reynoso, wasn’t an incumbent — but he was the hand-picked successor of retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez, endorsed by her and by Attorney General Letitia James. He lost too. Three races, three establishment picks, three losses. Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, campaigned personally against all three challengers. He lost all three.

Now Colorado. Sen. Michael Bennet — a sitting U.S. Senator — ran for governor and got beat by Attorney General Phil Weiser, 55 to 45. Bennet had the money. He had the name recognition. He had Bloomberg. Literally: a super PAC called Rocky Mountain Way spent more than $11 million attacking Weiser on Bennet’s behalf, and over $5 million of that came directly from former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s checkbook. Bennet still lost by ten points. That’s not a fluke. That’s voters looking at the biggest pile of oligarch money in the race and voting the other way on purpose.

I want to be precise about who beat him, though, because it matters. Weiser is establishment in the sense that he’s held statewide office for eight years — he’s not some outsider. But he’s not a sitting Senator or Congressman, and he doesn’t carry Bennet’s record of coziness with the donor class. Before he was Colorado’s AG, Weiser spent years in the DOJ’s Antitrust Division, under both Clinton and Obama, and as AG he’s the one who put Colorado into the multistate antitrust case against RealPage and the landlord cartel using it to fix rental prices statewide. Whatever else you want to say about him, he’s not the guy protecting monopolies and Wall Street’s cut. That’s a real distinction, and it’s why this wasn’t just “one establishment figure beats another” — it was the candidate with Bloomberg’s money losing to the one with an actual antitrust record.

And here’s the one people will try to use to tell you nothing’s really changing: John Hickenlooper, the most broadly liked Democrat in the state, won his own Senate primary against progressive challenger Julie Gonzales. He won. But look at what “won” actually meant once the votes were fully counted: 53-plus percent to Gonzales, a margin under eight points. That’s the second-lowest renomination percentage any Colorado U.S. Senator has posted in over 110 years and 28 renomination attempts — the only comparably weak showing belongs to Michael Bennet, and that was in 2010, when he was an appointed incumbent nobody had actually elected yet. Hickenlooper is a two-term-plus incumbent with near-universal name recognition, a $10 million war chest, and a challenger who raised less than a million dollars and couldn’t get him to show up to a single debate. Betting markets had him at 90% to win before polls even closed. And he still managed less than eight points of daylight to survive. That’s not landslide territory for someone with that kind of institutional advantage. That’s a warning shot the establishment keeps mistaking for an all-clear.

And then there’s Diana DeGette. Fifteen terms. Thirty years representing Denver’s safest Democratic seat without a serious primary challenge in her career. She just lost it — to Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old first-time candidate born four months after DeGette took office, by roughly five points. That makes DeGette the seventh House Democrat to lose renomination this cycle, and the third one in seven days. Sixty-three percent of DeGette’s campaign money over the last two cycles came from PACs, not people. She spent thirty years assuming that seat was unbreakable. She just found out otherwise.

The Demonstration: To prove he was merely a mortal and that earthly kings hold no power compared to the divine, King Cnut placed his throne on the seashore and ordered the incoming tide to halt. The Lesson: As the waves washed over his feet, King Cnut turned to his nobles and proclaimed: “Let all men know how empty and worthless is the power of kings, for there is none worthy of the name, but He whom heaven, earth, and sea obey by eternal laws.”

Jeffries stood in front of the tide last week and ordered it to halt. It didn’t. The establishment, funded by the oligopolies & Wall St stood in front of the tide this week and order it to halt. It barely did for Hick and overcame Bennet & DeGette. The question isn’t whether the tide is coming in — that part’s settled. The question is whether the people running this party are going to keep standing in the surf insisting they command it, or whether they’re going to get out of the way and start swimming with it.

The Democratic Party Civil War

Here’s the split, and it’s not subtle. One wing of this party looks at our economic system and wants to tweak it around the edges. Leave the fundamentals alone. Keep the donor relationships intact. The other wing — the one that keeps knocking out oligopoly owned incumbent after Wall St. owned incumbent — wants to radically restructure how this economy works. Some of them are socialists. A lot of us, myself included, aren’t, but we want something genuinely new. What we all agree on: the current system is run for the benefit of oligarchs and Wall Street, and the rest of us are expected to bend over and take it.

If you don’t understand that split, or you understand it and you still want to protect the existing arrangement, or you’re just unwilling to give up the oligarch money funding your campaign — then you’re the problem. The most useful thing you can do right now is shut up and watch how this plays out, because you are not going to be the one steering it.

For everyone else: focus on what we actually agree on. Get our people elected first. Argue the details later. Because the system we’re building toward isn’t any system we’ve already tried. Not socialism. Not the regulated oligarchical capitalism we have now. Not raw free-market libertarian fantasy. Something we haven’t built yet.

Approach it the way FDR approached the New Deal — with the humility to admit we’re learning as we go, that we’ll try things, keep what works, and kill what doesn’t. Nothing should be off the table. And the first thing on the table has to be oligarchical control and concentrated wealth, because that’s the root of what’s breaking us.

Our first opponent in that fight isn’t Republicans. It’s the Democrats who’d rather protect the oligarchs’ access than risk their own seat. Keep voting them out. Fear of the voters, it turns out, is a hell of a motivator.

In Closing

I spent fifty years in software startups. I made real money off acquisitions. I still think a system that rewards ideas and risk that heavily is genuinely powerful, and I don’t want to lose it.

But look at how those companies actually cashed out. Acquired by Big Tech. Or by investment bankers. With rare exceptions, those were the only two doors. We need a system that keeps rewarding the risk-takers without funneling every success story into a monopoly’s balance sheet or a Wall Street bank’s fee structure.

A lot of us who’ve worked inside Big Tech, or watched it up close, know exactly how broken this is. We’re not confused about what’s happening tonight. We’re with the people doing something about it. And between all of us, I think we can actually build something better.