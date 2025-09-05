Liberal and Loving It

I've thought for a long time Democrats have become intellectually lazy. Minor issues that impact small numbers of people have become monumental obsessions. And, for the most part, Democrats only want to discuss problems that can't be solved. Not issues that CAN be solved.

I'd also say they seem to outsource most of their thinking to others. On the issue of energy for example, they tend to repeat things without actually thinking all that deeply about them. And when you try to have honest conversations...they get...bored and dismissive.

"Elections are won in the middle. Swing voters don’t ask whether Democrats have the purest moral position; they ask whether Democrats sound like grown-ups wrestling honestly with complicated tradeoffs. But here’s the other truth: the broad middle doesn’t want Democrats obsessing over the issues that dominate progressive activist circles. They want us focused on what keeps them up at night — rising costs, job security, healthcare they can afford, safe neighborhoods, and schools that work."

Exactly. They also want new ideas for all of that - Democrats are stuck on ideas that were well aged back in the 1970s.

