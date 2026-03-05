I don’t know if it was a fat finger typo or I got the two dates juxtaposed in my head. But I wrote in the blog (bolding added):

Our present goal of reduced carbon emissions by 2030, via renewable energy, is doubly damned stupid. This bill pushes that deadline out to 2050. And who knows, battery technology might improve by two orders of magnitude. We might get inexpensive fusion power. The horse might learn to sing.

When it should be:

Our present goal of reduced carbon emissions by 2030, via renewable energy, is doubly damned stupid. This bill pushes that deadline out to 2040. And who knows, battery technology might improve by two orders of magnitude. We might get inexpensive fusion power. The horse might learn to sing.

This is 100% my fault. My apologies. And thank you to the reader who brought this to my atention.