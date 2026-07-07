I asked ChatGPT how credible Works in Progress is. It said:

Works in Progress is generally worth reading, but not as gospel. It is not a random conspiracy site or low-quality content farm. It is a serious online/print magazine focused on “new and underrated ideas to improve the world,” especially economic growth, technology, cities, science, energy, transport, medical research, and policy. It was founded in 2020 and is now part of Stripe.

So take the following article as one that is based on the facts but from a source that is looking for facts of this type. With that said, this backs up a lot of what I’ve read elsewhere about the safety of nuclear power.

Well worth reading. The TL:DR;