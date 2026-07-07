How to lie about radiation
Drinking one beer a night for a year is a lot less harmful than drinking 365 beers in one go. The same applies to radiation exposure, but regulation doesn’t agree.
I asked ChatGPT how credible Works in Progress is. It said:
Works in Progress is generally worth reading, but not as gospel.
It is not a random conspiracy site or low-quality content farm. It is a serious online/print magazine focused on “new and underrated ideas to improve the world,” especially economic growth, technology, cities, science, energy, transport, medical research, and policy. It was founded in 2020 and is now part of Stripe.
So take the following article as one that is based on the facts but from a source that is looking for facts of this type. With that said, this backs up a lot of what I’ve read elsewhere about the safety of nuclear power.
Well worth reading. The TL:DR;
Though unlikely, it is possible that future studies will reveal a more substantial correlation. In the meantime, the lack of any strong signal in the Taiwan data is one of many good indicators that low-level radiation is not a cause for concern. Where radiation does harm people is when they are exposed to high, acute levels that even the worst nuclear disasters seldom release. When people are looking this hard, absence of evidence is, in fact, pretty good evidence of absence.
Our bodies have repair mechanisms, yes, even for radiation. Without many repair mechanisms. we could not live in a world which is FULL of oxygen! Oxygen can oxidize things!
Yet, somehow, we don't recognize these mechnanisms for some things, while we recognize the repair mechanisms for other things.