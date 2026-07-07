Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Meredith Angwin's avatar
Meredith Angwin
5d

Our bodies have repair mechanisms, yes, even for radiation. Without many repair mechanisms. we could not live in a world which is FULL of oxygen! Oxygen can oxidize things!

Yet, somehow, we don't recognize these mechnanisms for some things, while we recognize the repair mechanisms for other things.

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