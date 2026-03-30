Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Uriel Akiva's avatar
Uriel Akiva
Mar 30

The FY budget in Colorado is projected to INCREASE by 8.9% ($617 per Coloradan). That is way more than inflation and population growth. My wife worked for HCPF until fall of last year. That entire organization is a dumpster fire. They need to hire basically every audit firm in Colorado and audit every account and provider. The leadership in HCPF is a mess (the turnover is outrageous) and I’m sorry, but if you promote social workers up to senior management, well you get the fiscal mess you have. At some point you need finance and accounting professionals. HCPF accounts for basically all of the budget issues.

PS - my family moved out of state. We saw the writing on the wall.

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Uriel Akiva's avatar
Uriel Akiva
Mar 30

Also heard the director of HCPF was canned this morning.

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