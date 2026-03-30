When God closes a door, somewhere he opens a window

— Maria Von Trapp (Julie Andrews)

If Colorado takes the standard approach to the budget shortfall, it will inflict significant budget cuts on the parts of the state budget that are not set by law or federal requirements. Which means heavy cuts in those areas.

We have an opportunity to take a different approach. One that reduces costs without reducing what the state provides to its citizens. An opportunity that is coming slowly, but that by speeding it up we can avoid hurtful cuts.

With that said, come of this approach may bring immediate savings but a lot of it will take a couple of years. And so we will still face these cuts for a couple of years. But just for a couple of years.

A.I. To the rescue

The state should create a knowledgeable focused committee tasked with determining where the state can use A.I. to reduce costs and improve services. This committee needs to have the authority to dive into everything and to build partnerships to both evaluate and run trials.

And the focus is key. The initial focus needs to be a partnership. First with the medical providers in the state and second with the K-12 and state colleges/universities. That’s the giant chunk of the budget and while the state pays the bills here, it is not the organization(s) performing the work.

A lot of this will take time. There are certainly some places where using A.I. is a known win and can be implemented across the board immediately. But much of this will require work to figure out what might work, then running small trials. For those that work, medium trials, for those that still work well, then roll it out state wide.

And this needs good incentives. Maybe a 50/50 split of the savings? One giant incentive that can be provided to those that work to eliminate their own jobs, a glowing recommendation and 3 (or more) months severance pay.

Multi-year Effort

This is not one and done. Figure it will take 3 - 5 years to accomplish the easy-ish wins and get the whole system constantly looking at how to best use A.I. going forward.

And there’s Human Services, Public Safety, Transportation, and a bunch of smaller parts of the budget. Not to mention A.I. will keep improving at an exponential rate.

I do think finding a way to do more with less beats the snot out of cutting the budget of essentials. All this requires is embracing A.I.