I strongly supported Jared Polis for Governor in both elections. I believed that he would bring a thoughtful and competent administration to the state. And he has done that to a large degree.

However…

HCPF was an ongoing disaster. After the 2023 audit he should have had people digging in to it. After the 2024 issues there should have been an all hands on deck full evaluation of the system.

And yet… it took action by the Senate in 2026 to finally get the Polis administration off its butt and starting to take action. And so far, it appears more like minimizing the political damage rather than fixing the core issues.

The Buck Stops Here

History of HCPG

The “disaster” at Colorado’s Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) has become a major flashpoint in 2026, leading to the resignation of Executive Director Kim Bimestefer in March 2026. While the scale of the crisis—marked by a $16 billion budget and a series of federal audits—is reaching its peak now, the signs were building for years.

The timeline of when the problems became “obvious” depends on which failure you track, but 2023 was the undeniable tipping point where systemic mismanagement became a matter of public record.

1. The Fiscal Warning Signs (2019–2023)

The most quantifiable sign was the explosion in Medicaid spending, which grew 101% since 2015 while enrollment remained relatively flat.

The Autism Services Surge: Between 2019 and 2023, payments for Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) tripled from $60 million to $163 million . A 2026 federal audit by the HHS Office of Inspector General found that HCPF had made at least $77.8 million in improper payments during 2022 and 2023 alone, requiring the state to refund millions to the federal government.

The “Unsustainable” Budget: By late 2024, it was clear that HCPF was “blowing holes” in the state budget, requiring emergency infusions of $600 million in general funds to cover overspending.

2. The Administrative “Crisis” (2023–2024)

The human cost of HCPF’s mismanagement became obvious during the Post-Pandemic Medicaid Unwind.

Mass Disenrollment: From May 2023 to May 2024, Colorado erroneously removed over 575,000 people (roughly 33% of the state’s Medicaid population) from coverage.

The 53% Failure Rate: Colorado’s overall disenrollment rate was nearly the worst in the nation, far exceeding the national average and creating what state legislators called a “preventable state health-care crisis.”

3. The Structural & Legal Red Flags (2022–2024)

Specific institutional failures signaled that HCPF’s oversight was broken:

DOJ Findings (March 2022): The U.S. Department of Justice concluded that Colorado was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by unnecessarily segregating people with physical disabilities in nursing facilities rather than providing community-based care.

Transportation Fraud (2023–2024): HCPF was found to be overpaying providers for non-emergency medical transportation by 10 times the standard rate . Remarkably, these overpayments continued even after providers themselves alerted the agency to the errors.

The RAC Audit Controversy: HCPF’s use of Recovery Audit Contractors (RAC) became a scandal when it was revealed the state was paying auditors a commission of 18% of identified overpayments—the highest in the U.S.—creating a “bounty hunter” incentive that penalized hospitals for minor clerical errors while ignoring underpayments.

Summary of Specific “Signs”

Critics and lawmakers now characterize the situation as “not just fraud, waste, and abuse, but fundamental mismanagement” of the state’s largest budget line item. And to quote Harry Truman - the buck stops with Governor Polis.

Governor Polis - are you going to truly fix this? Or just try to minimize the political damage? Because people’s lives are dependent on this system.