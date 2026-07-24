Gas Prices Up => Utility Bills Up
Natural gas price spikes will continue. And we'll see it in our utility bills.
In my interview of Governor Polis the other day he referenced the natural gas price spike in 2021 due to Winter Storm Uri in Texas that was then reflected in increased bills for all of us here in Colorado.
This sent me down that particular rabbit hole where I found…
Texas spent five years winterizing after Uri. This January it worked — no blackouts. And yet natural gas still set 79 all-time price records this January, two more than Uri managed. Winterizing the pipes helped. A lot. Yet we still get price spikes.
Let’s start with Uri and its aftermath
Winter Storm Uri killed hundreds of Texans in February 2021, blacked out the state, and set 77 all-time high natural gas spot price records nationally. Texas responded with new law, mandatory weatherization, five years of inspections. When Winter Storm Fern hit in late January 2026 with comparable cold, the grid held — Wood Mackenzie credited winterization and better preparation for freeze-offs less severe than Uri’s, with no major outages.
Fern still set 79 all-time high price records. Two more than Uri.
Henry Hub hit an all-time high average of $28.28/MMBtu. Futures jumped nearly 28% in a single session to $6.78, for a commodity that sat near a 52-week low of $2.62 months earlier. Within three weeks the EIA raised its 2026 forecast 23%.
The reforms worked. The bill came anyway.
Why prices spiked anyway
Freeze-offs are physics, not negligence — liquids in the gas stream freeze at the wellhead and production stops. At Fern’s peak on January 26, roughly 17% of U.S. production was offline, 120 Bcf in all, a top-three freeze-off event of the decade.
The failures also weren’t in one jurisdiction. Fern froze off Appalachia and the Haynesville too. Texas can regulate Texas. The pipeline network is continental, so a supply failure anywhere prices gas everywhere.
Meanwhile demand set records: 165.6 Bcf/d over seven days, the highest ever, alongside record storage withdrawals. That’s the structural problem no amount of winterization touches. Gas is both the heating fuel and the marginal power fuel. Cold cuts supply and spikes demand in the same hours. There is no diversification inside the fuel.
What Colorado paid for a storm that broke nothing here
Xcel spent $558 million on gas over four days during Uri. The PUC let it charge customers about $500 million, and fined it $8 million for failing to warn people prices were exploding. Residential customers paid it down at roughly $4.68 a month, and the surcharge didn’t come off bills until February 15, 2025. Four years.
Here’s the mechanism that made that automatic. Utilities earn a return on capital. They earn nothing on fuel — commodity cost passes through to you dollar for dollar. Xcel said exactly this during Fern in January, offered as reassurance. Think about what it means. The entity deciding how much fuel exposure to load onto the system is the one entity that doesn’t care what fuel costs.
What that does to gas turbine math
Lazard’s July 2026 study puts new-build combined cycle at $51–129/MWh, still the cheapest dispatchable new-build. At the low end, $22 of that $51 is fuel. Forty-three percent, assuming $3.45/MMBtu. At $8 gas, fuel is $52/MWh and your $51 plant is an $81 plant.
The capital side is moving the wrong way too: Lazard flags gas at a 15-year-high LCOE with turbine supply constrained, and GE Vernova’s slots are largely sold through 2030. AI data centers are buying them.
“Spikes average out over 30 years.” No. You don’t pay a levelized price, you pay the actual price in the actual quarter. Coloradans didn’t pay a 30-year average for Uri. They paid for four days, over four years. Levelization happened to the repayment schedule, not the cost.1
The point
If a resource plan compares wind to gas using one assumed fuel price, it isn’t comparing risk. It’s laundering it.
Which brings up the questions: Does the modeling stress fuel against something like January, or against a smooth forward strip? And why does the Xcel shareholder carry none of the fuel risk? If Xcel bore even a sliver, these filings would likely look different.
The next Fern is coming. The grid will probably hold — that part got fixed, and Texas deserves the credit. The bill will show up anyway, four years long, in $4.68 increments, for a storm that happened somewhere you don’t get to vote.
The bottom line is that by depending on gas we will continue to face these occasional spikes. The only out is purchasing sufficient batteries and/or building nuclear plants.2
Renewable costs rose this year too — wind $37–99, solar $40–98, storage reversing its declines. And Texas caught breaks in January. Sleet instead of freezing rain, a weekend, peak demand 5 GW under the February 2025 record.
Batteries to carry us through a Fern equivalent costs more than the Vogtle nuclear plant.
David--Always appreciate reading your work. The increased penetration of solar and (especially) wind is the primary driver of natural gas price volatility...especially when weather gets severe and uncooperative with conditions required by wind and solar--and demand peaks. Those sources tend to go AWOL leaving natural gas to pick up the pieces and keep lights on and homes heated. But even on relatively normal days, natural gas is the shock absorber to the ups and downs of wind (especially). Unfortunately, the operators of natural gas generation are contending with decreasing visibility on when they will actually run--which makes any sort of risk management (i.e. firm volume contracts instead of interruptible and thoughtful financial hedging) around securing stable fuel costs nearly impossible. Then the crisis hits...and everybody is desperate for fuel supply and piles into the spot market to find it.
Yes, there are freeze-offs to deal with during winter storms...and those do impact wellhead production in real-time. However, we store natural gas in massive quantities and withdrawals from underground storage far outweigh the impact of freeze-offs. Some energy is easier to store at scale than others—and molecules > electrons.
Let’s start by comparing the scale of energy contribution from man-made, electron storage Batteries vs underground natural gas molecule storage (let’s call it what it is: Nature’s Battery) during Winter Storm Fern in January. The EIA Grid Monitor reports Batteries contributed 27,713MWh of electricity (net of power consumed for charging) to the U.S. grid during Fern (January 23-29). Might seem like a big number…it was basically zero a few years ago and we constantly hear about how many GWs of Batteries have been installed. But all numbers require context. Over the same 7 days, Nature’s Battery supplied an estimated 363Bcf of natural gas to the U.S. market. Each BCF of natural gas has the energy content of 303,634MWh. Easy math shows that Nature’s Battery delivered 110,151,063MWh of energy which is nearly 4,000x what Batteries supplied during Fern.
Let’s consider flexibility. During Fern, Nature’s Battery met the call from homes, businesses, and power generators as it ramped up 5x over its output during the first half of January. Meanwhile, electricity output from Batteries during Fern ramped up a nearly meaningless 1% vs the first half of January. Not much response to your greatest moment of need…but, at least it was better than the real-time production of Wind and Solar which combined to decline 12% during Fern. For context, power generation from Natural Gas and Coal ramped 24% and 48%, respectively, to adequately supply the grid during Fern.
If all the above is not proof enough to dispel the “fragility” claims frequently put on the natural gas system, consider that 1,400,000 found themselves without electricity during Fern—the majority were back withing 24-48 hours but some endured 4-6 days. None of the outages were the fault of electricity supply thanks to forms that stepped up to meet the 17% increase in demand (vs first half of January). Meanwhile, exactly ZERO natural gas customers faced any interruption in service during Fern despite total demand rising over 50% (also vs first half of January).
Thanks for listening--again, appreciate your thoughtful perspectives and analysis.