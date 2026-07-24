In my interview of Governor Polis the other day he referenced the natural gas price spike in 2021 due to Winter Storm Uri in Texas that was then reflected in increased bills for all of us here in Colorado.

This sent me down that particular rabbit hole where I found…

Texas spent five years winterizing after Uri. This January it worked — no blackouts. And yet natural gas still set 79 all-time price records this January, two more than Uri managed. Winterizing the pipes helped. A lot. Yet we still get price spikes.

natural gas distribution pipes

Let’s start with Uri and its aftermath

Winter Storm Uri killed hundreds of Texans in February 2021, blacked out the state, and set 77 all-time high natural gas spot price records nationally. Texas responded with new law, mandatory weatherization, five years of inspections. When Winter Storm Fern hit in late January 2026 with comparable cold, the grid held — Wood Mackenzie credited winterization and better preparation for freeze-offs less severe than Uri’s, with no major outages.

Fern still set 79 all-time high price records. Two more than Uri.

Henry Hub hit an all-time high average of $28.28/MMBtu. Futures jumped nearly 28% in a single session to $6.78, for a commodity that sat near a 52-week low of $2.62 months earlier. Within three weeks the EIA raised its 2026 forecast 23%.

The reforms worked. The bill came anyway.

Why prices spiked anyway

Freeze-offs are physics, not negligence — liquids in the gas stream freeze at the wellhead and production stops. At Fern’s peak on January 26, roughly 17% of U.S. production was offline, 120 Bcf in all, a top-three freeze-off event of the decade.

The failures also weren’t in one jurisdiction. Fern froze off Appalachia and the Haynesville too. Texas can regulate Texas. The pipeline network is continental, so a supply failure anywhere prices gas everywhere.

Meanwhile demand set records: 165.6 Bcf/d over seven days, the highest ever, alongside record storage withdrawals. That’s the structural problem no amount of winterization touches. Gas is both the heating fuel and the marginal power fuel. Cold cuts supply and spikes demand in the same hours. There is no diversification inside the fuel.

What Colorado paid for a storm that broke nothing here

Xcel spent $558 million on gas over four days during Uri. The PUC let it charge customers about $500 million, and fined it $8 million for failing to warn people prices were exploding. Residential customers paid it down at roughly $4.68 a month, and the surcharge didn’t come off bills until February 15, 2025. Four years.

Here’s the mechanism that made that automatic. Utilities earn a return on capital. They earn nothing on fuel — commodity cost passes through to you dollar for dollar. Xcel said exactly this during Fern in January, offered as reassurance. Think about what it means. The entity deciding how much fuel exposure to load onto the system is the one entity that doesn’t care what fuel costs.

What that does to gas turbine math

Lazard’s July 2026 study puts new-build combined cycle at $51–129/MWh, still the cheapest dispatchable new-build. At the low end, $22 of that $51 is fuel. Forty-three percent, assuming $3.45/MMBtu. At $8 gas, fuel is $52/MWh and your $51 plant is an $81 plant.

The capital side is moving the wrong way too: Lazard flags gas at a 15-year-high LCOE with turbine supply constrained, and GE Vernova’s slots are largely sold through 2030. AI data centers are buying them.

“Spikes average out over 30 years.” No. You don’t pay a levelized price, you pay the actual price in the actual quarter. Coloradans didn’t pay a 30-year average for Uri. They paid for four days, over four years. Levelization happened to the repayment schedule, not the cost.

The point

If a resource plan compares wind to gas using one assumed fuel price, it isn’t comparing risk. It’s laundering it.

Which brings up the questions: Does the modeling stress fuel against something like January, or against a smooth forward strip? And why does the Xcel shareholder carry none of the fuel risk? If Xcel bore even a sliver, these filings would likely look different.

The next Fern is coming. The grid will probably hold — that part got fixed, and Texas deserves the credit. The bill will show up anyway, four years long, in $4.68 increments, for a storm that happened somewhere you don’t get to vote.

The bottom line is that by depending on gas we will continue to face these occasional spikes. The only out is purchasing sufficient batteries and/or building nuclear plants.