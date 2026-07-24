Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Ryan Zorn's avatar
Ryan Zorn
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David--Always appreciate reading your work. The increased penetration of solar and (especially) wind is the primary driver of natural gas price volatility...especially when weather gets severe and uncooperative with conditions required by wind and solar--and demand peaks. Those sources tend to go AWOL leaving natural gas to pick up the pieces and keep lights on and homes heated. But even on relatively normal days, natural gas is the shock absorber to the ups and downs of wind (especially). Unfortunately, the operators of natural gas generation are contending with decreasing visibility on when they will actually run--which makes any sort of risk management (i.e. firm volume contracts instead of interruptible and thoughtful financial hedging) around securing stable fuel costs nearly impossible. Then the crisis hits...and everybody is desperate for fuel supply and piles into the spot market to find it.

Yes, there are freeze-offs to deal with during winter storms...and those do impact wellhead production in real-time. However, we store natural gas in massive quantities and withdrawals from underground storage far outweigh the impact of freeze-offs. Some energy is easier to store at scale than others—and molecules > electrons.

Let’s start by comparing the scale of energy contribution from man-made, electron storage Batteries vs underground natural gas molecule storage (let’s call it what it is: Nature’s Battery) during Winter Storm Fern in January. The EIA Grid Monitor reports Batteries contributed 27,713MWh of electricity (net of power consumed for charging) to the U.S. grid during Fern (January 23-29). Might seem like a big number…it was basically zero a few years ago and we constantly hear about how many GWs of Batteries have been installed. But all numbers require context. Over the same 7 days, Nature’s Battery supplied an estimated 363Bcf of natural gas to the U.S. market. Each BCF of natural gas has the energy content of 303,634MWh. Easy math shows that Nature’s Battery delivered 110,151,063MWh of energy which is nearly 4,000x what Batteries supplied during Fern.

Let’s consider flexibility. During Fern, Nature’s Battery met the call from homes, businesses, and power generators as it ramped up 5x over its output during the first half of January. Meanwhile, electricity output from Batteries during Fern ramped up a nearly meaningless 1% vs the first half of January. Not much response to your greatest moment of need…but, at least it was better than the real-time production of Wind and Solar which combined to decline 12% during Fern. For context, power generation from Natural Gas and Coal ramped 24% and 48%, respectively, to adequately supply the grid during Fern.

If all the above is not proof enough to dispel the “fragility” claims frequently put on the natural gas system, consider that 1,400,000 found themselves without electricity during Fern—the majority were back withing 24-48 hours but some endured 4-6 days. None of the outages were the fault of electricity supply thanks to forms that stepped up to meet the 17% increase in demand (vs first half of January). Meanwhile, exactly ZERO natural gas customers faced any interruption in service during Fern despite total demand rising over 50% (also vs first half of January).

Thanks for listening--again, appreciate your thoughtful perspectives and analysis.

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