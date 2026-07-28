Did all of you in Colorado get an email from Xcel Friday morning with the following:

If you took this as a gentle request of no major import - nope.

The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) issued its highest-level alert on Monday, July 20, 2026, for its western states, including Colorado. SPP’s West balancing authority is back to stable operations at the time of publication, but for a short while on Monday, grid conditions were dicey. By Monday, July 20, at 4:38 p.m. CT, SPP had put its western region under an EEA Level 1, which is at a “minor risk,” due to “potential low output from wind and other variable energy resources leading into peak hours.” A mere 29 minutes later, SPP had elevated to an EEA Level 3, or “high risk,” only one step below blackouts. By 6 p.m. ET, SPP had dropped its West region to a “moderate risk” and by 6:50 p.m. ET, back to a “minor risk.” By Monday night approaching 10 p.m. ET, conditions reverted to a conservative operations advisory.

The risk was there for just a couple of hours. And we made it through ok. But this is going to continue. And our energy generation in the SPP and PSCo is barely adequate and quite fragile.

Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored.

— Aldous Huxley

Part of this is due to dispatchable power that is down at times. And the total cluster fuck of trying to get Comanche back up and running. But another part is wind & solar. When you have all three of those problems together we get this.

Add on top the PUC, instead of lighting a fire under Xcel to add a GE Vernova 9HA gas turbine, they are trying to somehow magically come up with a way to exclusively build more wind & solar farms. The magical part being with a battery cost that doesn’t bankrupt the state and that provides reliable power.

The Polis Administration Legacy

I know that Governor Polis, Chairman Blank (and his two minions), Will Toor, etc. all hope to leave Colorado as an all renewables state as their legacy. What’s more likely is their legacy will be to show Colorado as an example of what happens when you let wishful thinking drive you to ignore inconvenient facts.