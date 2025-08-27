I don’t know if this will work. I don’t think any lawyer knows if it will for sure and it will have to go to court. The thing is, it might.

States cannot tell the federal government what it can or cannot do. Nor can it tell the government how it can do things - mostly.

But state laws do apply to federal officers in the course of their job. Murder is a state crime and if any federal officer murders someone in the course of their work, they are brought up on murder charges. So laws that apply to everyone apply to ICE officers.

Law Enforcement Uniform Standards

So step one is to come up with standards for all law officers in Colorado from the State Patrol down to the smallest town & county. Not to push anything on them but rather to come up with standards that they already meet.

These standards, in every law enforcement officer I’ve seen are a standard uniform for that force, a badge with their name & number, and an uncovered face. And for detectives no mask and a badge displayed when they are interacting with people.

I think this will be supported by the vast majority of police & sheriffs in the state. They don’t want to be confused with a bunch of cosplay thugs. They take pride in what they do which is to serve and protect.

Advertising the Difference

The first thing Colorado should do from this is then run ads, with law enforcement officers facing the camera explaining the standards. And then explaining that their job is to protect and serve. And they do not engage in rounding up all brown people or asking people to “show their papers.”

There’s value in this. We don’t want people conflating ICE with law enforcement. Law enforcement in Colorado is not perfect, but it’s damn good. We need people to understand the difference so they continue to see law enforcement as an ally.

We need Hispanic people to remain comfortable going to the police to report domestic abuse, sexual abuse, etc. To do so we need to make a clear & compelling argument that law enforcement is not their enemy, only ICE is.

Requiring the Standard

And here’s the interesting idea. Colorado makes this uniform standard a requirement for any law enforcement in the state. Including ICE. And it includes in the law that part of the reason is to identify people who buy uniforms on Amazon and then pretend to be ICE agents.

This is not a law aimed at federal agents. It’s a law for all individuals who have the power to arrest people. Will this pass muster with the courts? Don’t know. But it’s worth trying.

And that will mean ICE must appear in matching uniforms, with a name ID and no mask/goiter on their face.

Will this solve everything? No. But it’s a step. And if the courts accept it, then we can look at uniform criteria for arresting groups of people.