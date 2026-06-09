Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
Jun 9

I like your approach. Purple is an okay color. It’s funny, I’ve always thought of myself as progressive rather than moderate, but increasingly I tend to think there’s a point to trending purple. I live in a very blue state (NY) and can attest to the major corruption problems. As a Democrat, I can safely vote for most Republicans at the state level without there being much chance of them getting elected—even the ones I kind of think might do a decent job. I used to just write in candidates when I couldn’t abide the Democrat who would eventually win, but I’ve taken to casting more and more votes for whatever non-crazy Republicans make it through the primaries, just to encourage to trend of nominating viable Republicans.

I will not be voting for Hochul this year. I agree with her in many areas, but her energy policy has been a disaster, and we literally cannot afford to continue with them. She’s been making more moderate noises as the election draws closer, but I don’t trust her to stand up to a slightly rabid state Senate and Assembly after the election. As I grow older, I see more value in multiple viewpoints. Purple would be fine with me.

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