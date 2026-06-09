Endorsement: Barbara Kirkmeyer for Governor[R]
The only credible candidate in the Republican primary.
Yes I’m a Democrat. And if I was worried about Weiser/Bennet winning the general election I would be suggesting Victor Marx. Marx is so far off in crazy land that there’s a zero percent chance he can win.1 So yeah, Marx makes the election a easy win for Weiser/Bennet.
But I don’t want a solid blue state. Single party states are sclerotic and corrupt.2 We were purple just 8 years ago and so this is just starting to set in. But another 12 years and we’ll be a one party state with no memory of having to work with Republicans.
Optimum, to me would be we3 win the Governorship by ½% and hold a small majority in each house of the legislature. The other statewide seats we usually win. And we occasionally lose a majority in one house. That’s my view of optimal.
Barbara Kirkmeyer is a thoughtful intelligent Republican.4 Her odds of winning are maybe 5%. But that’s enough to influence what Weiser/Bennet campaign on. Even more important, being somewhat competitive will encourage the Republican party to nominate others like her going forward.
So anyways Republicans, if you want to make a statement by nominating a crazy individual with no ideas about how to govern — go ahead. But keep in mind that while Republicans were able to elect a mentally challenged grifter to the presidency, you were not able to get him a majority in Colorado.
Sanity & competence win elections here.
If you want to make a statement that the Republican party is focused on turning this state back to purple — elect Barbara in the primary. Because getting back to purple starts with nominating people that are moderate enough, and sane enough, to have a shot at 50% of the vote.
And even if you prefer crazy — do you prefer winning even more?
And Scott Bottoms is unlikely to break out of the single digits.
I grew up in Hawaii - a very Democratic state. And it is soooo corrupt.
Democrats
Granted I’m grading on a curve here.
I like your approach. Purple is an okay color. It’s funny, I’ve always thought of myself as progressive rather than moderate, but increasingly I tend to think there’s a point to trending purple. I live in a very blue state (NY) and can attest to the major corruption problems. As a Democrat, I can safely vote for most Republicans at the state level without there being much chance of them getting elected—even the ones I kind of think might do a decent job. I used to just write in candidates when I couldn’t abide the Democrat who would eventually win, but I’ve taken to casting more and more votes for whatever non-crazy Republicans make it through the primaries, just to encourage to trend of nominating viable Republicans.
I will not be voting for Hochul this year. I agree with her in many areas, but her energy policy has been a disaster, and we literally cannot afford to continue with them. She’s been making more moderate noises as the election draws closer, but I don’t trust her to stand up to a slightly rabid state Senate and Assembly after the election. As I grow older, I see more value in multiple viewpoints. Purple would be fine with me.