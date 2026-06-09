Yes I’m a Democrat. And if I was worried about Weiser/Bennet winning the general election I would be suggesting Victor Marx. Marx is so far off in crazy land that there’s a zero percent chance he can win. So yeah, Marx makes the election a easy win for Weiser/Bennet.

But I don’t want a solid blue state. Single party states are sclerotic and corrupt. We were purple just 8 years ago and so this is just starting to set in. But another 12 years and we’ll be a one party state with no memory of having to work with Republicans.

Optimum, to me would be we win the Governorship by ½% and hold a small majority in each house of the legislature. The other statewide seats we usually win. And we occasionally lose a majority in one house. That’s my view of optimal.

Barbara Kirkmeyer is a thoughtful intelligent Republican. Her odds of winning are maybe 5%. But that’s enough to influence what Weiser/Bennet campaign on. Even more important, being somewhat competitive will encourage the Republican party to nominate others like her going forward.

So anyways Republicans, if you want to make a statement by nominating a crazy individual with no ideas about how to govern — go ahead. But keep in mind that while Republicans were able to elect a mentally challenged grifter to the presidency, you were not able to get him a majority in Colorado.

Sanity & competence win elections here.

If you want to make a statement that the Republican party is focused on turning this state back to purple — elect Barbara in the primary. Because getting back to purple starts with nominating people that are moderate enough, and sane enough, to have a shot at 50% of the vote.

And even if you prefer crazy — do you prefer winning even more?