Draft of Proposed Legislation - To Zero Carbon by 2050
This is a draft of the legislation the CEO is shopping to the legislature
This is a draft of the legislation, dated 27 February, that is presently circulating. And the only sponsor it has so far is Rep Willford. So keep in mind the bill could change some before being introduced. And it’s possible no one else signs on to sponsor this turkey and they don’t introduce it.
Below is a summation of the bill courtesy of ChatGPT. The bill draft is 67 pages long and quite dense. Next week I’ll dive into the impact if this is passed.
Summary of Proposed Colorado Bill
“Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Electric Utilities”
Core Purpose
The bill requires Colorado electric utilities to dramatically reduce greenhouse-gas emissions from electricity generation while attempting to maintain affordability and reliability.
It establishes a planning and regulatory framework requiring utilities to submit “Clean Electricity Plans” showing how they will meet emissions reduction targets.
Key Emissions Targets
The legislation sets aggressive emission-reduction requirements relative to 2005 emission levels:
Year Required Reduction2035At least 90% reduction2040At least 95% reduction2050100% reduction goal (net-zero)
Utilities must plan to meet these targets unless doing so would:
Violate grid reliability standards
Exceed the allowed cost increase to customers
Cost Limits
The bill attempts to limit the financial impact on customers.
Utilities must show that meeting the targets would increase retail electricity costs by no more than 1.5% per year compared with a reference planning case.
If the emissions targets would exceed this cost limit, utilities may propose a delayed compliance plan, subject to approval by regulators.
Clean Electricity Plans
Starting July 1, 2026, utilities must include a Clean Electricity Plan in their electric resource planning.
These plans must:
Show how the utility will meet emission targets
Compare multiple resource portfolios
Estimate cost impacts and reliability
Include demand forecasts and infrastructure needs
Demonstrate progress toward long-term targets
Regulatory Oversight
Two major state entities oversee the plans:
Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC)
The PUC must approve plans if they:
Achieve emission targets
Maintain grid reliability
Stay within cost limits
Are in the public interest
Colorado Air Pollution Control Division
The division must:
Verify greenhouse-gas emissions calculations
Confirm emission reductions in plans
Report findings to the PUC
Utilities Covered
The bill applies to three categories of electric providers:
1. Investor-Owned Utilities
Example: Xcel Energy
Must submit clean electricity plans through the PUC planning process.
2. Wholesale Electric Cooperatives
Must submit plans showing how their electricity supply will meet emissions targets.
3. Large Municipal Utilities and Certain Exempt Cooperatives
Large utilities not regulated by the PUC must still:
Prepare clean electricity plans
Submit them to the state for verification.
Resource Procurement Requirements
Utilities must use competitive bidding to procure new energy resources needed to meet targets.
Eligible resources include:
Renewable energy (wind, solar)
Thermal generation
Demand response
Virtual power plants
Distributed energy resources
Advanced energy technologies
Flexibility Mechanisms
The bill includes several “off-ramps”:
Utilities can delay meeting targets if:
Costs exceed the 1.5% limit
Reliability standards would be violated
In those cases utilities must still:
Reduce emissions as much as possible
Achieve targets as early as feasible.
Policy Rationale (Legislative Findings)
The bill states that:
Electricity generation remains a major source of Colorado greenhouse gases
Clean electricity is needed to reduce emissions in transportation and buildings
Clean energy transition can create jobs and improve air quality
Climate change is already affecting Colorado through fires, drought, and heat.
Practical Implications
If enacted, the bill would:
1. Force a near-total decarbonization of Colorado electricity by 2040.
2. Require major expansion of clean energy generation and transmission.
3. Give the PUC much stronger authority over utility decarbonization plans.
4. Attempt to cap electricity rate increases from the transition.
✔ In short:
This bill creates a regulatory framework forcing utilities to reduce electricity-sector emissions 90–95% by 2035–2040, with a goal of net-zero electricity by 2050, while trying to limit annual electricity price increases to about 1.5%.
This is where the CEO falls flat on it's face and demonstrates how it's hijacked by environmental advocates. 80% reduction is achievable with current systems (intermittent generation, storage, and thermal generation) with modest rate increases. The wheels come off when you move towards 90% and beyond and, while achievable, is eye-watering expensive. Xcel demonstrated this in the JTS hearings when they submitted resource models that showed such reductions with the costs and the PUC suddenly started balking at shifting the goal posts. A 1.5% annual rate increase and a 90% reduction in emissions is unachievable.
The CEO should wait on any further changes to the 80/30/100/50 mandate until 2030 at the earliest to allow the current reductions to take affect, for market changes that will occur with SPP RTOE and Markets+ to become concrete, and to also see how WRAP will impact RA in CO.