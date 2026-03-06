This is a draft of the legislation, dated 27 February, that is presently circulating. And the only sponsor it has so far is Rep Willford. So keep in mind the bill could change some before being introduced. And it’s possible no one else signs on to sponsor this turkey and they don’t introduce it.

A turkey of a legislative bill

Below is a summation of the bill courtesy of ChatGPT. The bill draft is 67 pages long and quite dense. Next week I’ll dive into the impact if this is passed.

Reduce Ghg Emissions Electric Utilities [draft 2 27] 370KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary of Proposed Colorado Bill

“Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Electric Utilities”

Core Purpose

The bill requires Colorado electric utilities to dramatically reduce greenhouse-gas emissions from electricity generation while attempting to maintain affordability and reliability.

It establishes a planning and regulatory framework requiring utilities to submit “Clean Electricity Plans” showing how they will meet emissions reduction targets.

Key Emissions Targets

The legislation sets aggressive emission-reduction requirements relative to 2005 emission levels:

Year Required Reduction2035At least 90% reduction2040At least 95% reduction2050100% reduction goal (net-zero)

Utilities must plan to meet these targets unless doing so would:

Violate grid reliability standards

Exceed the allowed cost increase to customers

Cost Limits

The bill attempts to limit the financial impact on customers.

Utilities must show that meeting the targets would increase retail electricity costs by no more than 1.5% per year compared with a reference planning case.

If the emissions targets would exceed this cost limit, utilities may propose a delayed compliance plan, subject to approval by regulators.

Clean Electricity Plans

Starting July 1, 2026, utilities must include a Clean Electricity Plan in their electric resource planning.

These plans must:

Show how the utility will meet emission targets

Compare multiple resource portfolios

Estimate cost impacts and reliability

Include demand forecasts and infrastructure needs

Demonstrate progress toward long-term targets

Regulatory Oversight

Two major state entities oversee the plans:

Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC)

The PUC must approve plans if they:

Achieve emission targets

Maintain grid reliability

Stay within cost limits

Are in the public interest

Colorado Air Pollution Control Division

The division must:

Verify greenhouse-gas emissions calculations

Confirm emission reductions in plans

Report findings to the PUC

Utilities Covered

The bill applies to three categories of electric providers:

1. Investor-Owned Utilities

Example: Xcel Energy

Must submit clean electricity plans through the PUC planning process.

2. Wholesale Electric Cooperatives

Must submit plans showing how their electricity supply will meet emissions targets.

3. Large Municipal Utilities and Certain Exempt Cooperatives

Large utilities not regulated by the PUC must still:

Prepare clean electricity plans

Submit them to the state for verification.

Resource Procurement Requirements

Utilities must use competitive bidding to procure new energy resources needed to meet targets.

Eligible resources include:

Renewable energy (wind, solar)

Thermal generation

Demand response

Virtual power plants

Distributed energy resources

Advanced energy technologies

Flexibility Mechanisms

The bill includes several “off-ramps”:

Utilities can delay meeting targets if:

Costs exceed the 1.5% limit

Reliability standards would be violated

In those cases utilities must still:

Reduce emissions as much as possible

Achieve targets as early as feasible.

Policy Rationale (Legislative Findings)

The bill states that:

Electricity generation remains a major source of Colorado greenhouse gases

Clean electricity is needed to reduce emissions in transportation and buildings

Clean energy transition can create jobs and improve air quality

Climate change is already affecting Colorado through fires, drought, and heat.

Practical Implications

If enacted, the bill would:

1. Force a near-total decarbonization of Colorado electricity by 2040.

2. Require major expansion of clean energy generation and transmission.

3. Give the PUC much stronger authority over utility decarbonization plans.

4. Attempt to cap electricity rate increases from the transition.

✔ In short:

This bill creates a regulatory framework forcing utilities to reduce electricity-sector emissions 90–95% by 2035–2040, with a goal of net-zero electricity by 2050, while trying to limit annual electricity price increases to about 1.5%.