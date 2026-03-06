Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Paul Antony's avatar
Paul Antony
Mar 6

This is where the CEO falls flat on it's face and demonstrates how it's hijacked by environmental advocates. 80% reduction is achievable with current systems (intermittent generation, storage, and thermal generation) with modest rate increases. The wheels come off when you move towards 90% and beyond and, while achievable, is eye-watering expensive. Xcel demonstrated this in the JTS hearings when they submitted resource models that showed such reductions with the costs and the PUC suddenly started balking at shifting the goal posts. A 1.5% annual rate increase and a 90% reduction in emissions is unachievable.

The CEO should wait on any further changes to the 80/30/100/50 mandate until 2030 at the earliest to allow the current reductions to take affect, for market changes that will occur with SPP RTOE and Markets+ to become concrete, and to also see how WRAP will impact RA in CO.

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