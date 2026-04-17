Governor Polis and the CEO is presently looking for sponsors for their bill to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Electric Utilities. It sounds like such a wonderful idea. Puppies, apple pie, and zero carbon - what’s not to like.

I strongly recommend to every legislator - don’t sponsor this bill. Why?

Even without this bill existing legislation is forcing us to a less reliable and more expensive power grid. This legislation will pour rocket fuel on this mess making our grid even less reliable while jacking prices up even more.

I’ve written ad-nauseum about why renewables only are the wrong solution and that this is the wrong time to increase affordability issues with a piss-poor solution. So I won’t repeat it here.

I will repeat this - I’m happy to debate this turkey of a bill publicly with Governor Polis, Chairman Blank, and/or Director Toor at their convenience. I think the fact they’re trying to quietly gain sponsors while hiding the bill from debate is a big sign that they realize this will not be popular.

Before sponsoring this bill ask yourself two questions. First, even if the approach they propose was the best road to a carbon free future, is this the time to add these costs on the people & businesses of Colorado? Second, if this is the best approach to a carbon free future, why are they not out there publicly promoting it?