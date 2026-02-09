Rep Valdez[D], Rep Duran[D], & Sen Mullica[D] are the sponsors of HB26-1030. This is a bill to encourage data centers to locate here. Including, when it’s all said and done, almost certainly will include subsidies in one form or another.

Meanwhile in the rest of the country…

Red and blue states alike have introduced legislation in recent weeks that would halt data center development, citing concerns from climate to high energy prices.

Data center moratoriums are “being tested as a model throughout states in this country,” said state senator Liz Krueger, a Democrat, who presented the bill at a press conference Friday with its cosponsor, assembly member Anna Kelles, also a Democrat. “Democrats and Republicans are moving forward with exactly these kinds of moratoriums.

Hopefully the Democratic leadership will make this bill disappear quickly. It’s bad for the state and, as a Democratic sponsored bill, it’s a policy that’s a total loser. On an issue that is front and center for a lot of voters.

Why give the Republicans an opening to win in every competitive race in the state? Especially with legislation that is of benefit only to the data centers and will raise utility bills for the people of Colorado.

This country does need data centers. We need them built out as quickly as possible. But we shouldn’t take it in the #%$s for the sake of the whole country. Especially as we don’t have the spare power generation or water that’s needed.

Think of data centers like chemical plants. Absolutely needed for the country. And please locate them far away from us. My suggestion is put them in Louisiana as it meets the three key criteria:

Plenty of available gas for turbines to generate power. Plenty of water (the Mississippi). Far away from Colorado.

This bill should be withdrawn. Withdraw it because it’s bad for the state. Withdraw it because it will advantage the Republican candidates in every race this November. Just say “oops, sorry” now before it becomes a big issue.