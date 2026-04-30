When power demand exceeds available generation (and hydro or battery backup), a balancing authority needs to impose proactive load shedding.

They don’t wait until there are truly no additional sources. They act early to maintain reserves and give systems time to ramp down safely.

Today, large loads like data centers are often treated as a single unit. Too much demand? Disconnect the data center.

That’s a very inefficient way to approach this.

Tencent’s Giant Datacenter

Web Apps

I was founder/CEO of Windward Studios. We were a small-ish company. We had two public-facing web apps. Both could have easily run on a single server.

However, uptime is critical for public-facing apps. So we ran them across Azure data centers in Iowa, Europe, and Australia. DNS was handled by Azure Front Door, which routed requests to the nearest available server.

If the Iowa data center went down, U.S. traffic could be routed to Europe. The Iowa servers could go offline and customers would still be served.

This is a common pattern. Systems are built to handle failure. Power supplies fail. Motherboards fry. Memory goes bad. Backhoes cut fiber lines into data centers.

Leveraging the Failover

Utilities can use this same concept.

As demand approaches available supply — say on a summer afternoon — the utility should be able to tell data centers to reduce consumption incrementally. For example, reduce load by 7%, then later another 5%.

They should also provide an estimate of the likely maximum reduction needed for the day. If that estimate is 15%, the data center can rotate which servers are taken offline — turning some off, then bringing them back while shutting down others.

This works because data centers are geographically distributed. The odds of simultaneous stress events across all regions are low.

And if outages are rotated so any given server is offline for a short period (e.g., ~20 minutes), the impact is further reduced.

The key point: data centers are not all-or-nothing loads.

Responsive Use is Valuable

This flips data centers from being a grid problem into a potential asset. They can draw power when it’s available, up to their maximum need. And when the grid is tight, they can reduce demand in a controlled way.

That said, data centers still need to pay for the infrastructure they require: primarily generation and transmission to serve their needs. They should be responsible for covering the full cost of that buildout over the life of the equipment.

But in return, the grid gets something extremely valuable. A large customer that can adjust demand in real time instead of acting like fixed load.