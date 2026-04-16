Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Paul Antony
Apr 17

﻿Appreciate you putting this post in here as it highlights the confidence with which AI Model's spit out absolutely incorrect answers. The fundamental error for each of these is that all three models took your claim query and tailored the answer to it. None actually made the connection that Craig 1 is not in the PSCo BA and the PSCo BA isn't in SPP and. Both errors result result in a highly erroneous answer as to why Craig 1 was put into Commitment status by SPP- and none of the model's prefaced their responses with stating what they don't know.

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