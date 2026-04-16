To start, when I blamed Wind as the cause of bringing Craig 1 online last Friday - I was wrong. I apologize.

Climate change has lead to stronger and more hurricanes. However any single hurricane may have happened even without global warming. Causes for a given choice by a balancing authority on any given time - it’s rare you have a clear culprit.

A.I.

There are people who tell me I shouldn’t use A.I. in my posts. Well here’s an interesting example. I wrote the original post on my own. No A.I. But as a follow-up I did ask 3 A.I.s to dive into this.

TL:DR; - I should have used A.I. for the original post. It provided a better answer. Which is nuanced. Wind is a factor but not the sole issue. Let’s take a look.

Here’s the graph from EIA of Wind output Friday (the A.I. cannot pull this data as there’s no API without a key).

And the thing is hindsight is 20:20. But what could have been a large part of taking Craig online was seeing it dive down to 1G and worrying if it’ll go lower and how long until it climbs back up. Estimates of wind in the next several hours is exactly that. Estimates.

You can read the full prompt and response by clicking the link for each of the below. I just put the summation.

ChatGPT

The public record is strong enough to say Craig 1 was brought online on April 10 because SPP West saw a near-term reliability risk and responded under a Resource Advisory that explicitly cited potential low wind/low VER output, load uncertainty, and possible outages. It is not strong enough, based on the data I could directly retrieve here, to quantify precisely how much of the April 10 decision was attributable to wind shortfall versus the outage and load components.

Gemini

Yes. While the federal emergency order provided the legal mechanism for Craig 1 to exist, wind intermittency was the proximate operational cause for its dispatch on April 10. The data shows a collapse in wind production from 1,850 MW to 310 MW over 12 hours. In a pre-2026 grid, this would have been managed by market imports. However, the newly formed SPP RTO West faced a “double-whammy”: Northwest Colorado’s transmission lines were saturated by the mandatory coal output required by the DOE, which ironically forced the curtailment of local solar (Axial Basin) while necessitating Craig’s baseload to stabilize the regional voltage during the wind lull.

Grok

Yes, wind intermittency (specifically, the “increased potential for low output from wind and other variable energy resources”) was explicitly cited by SPP as one of the three factors in the resource-adequacy advisory that directly triggered the call to bring Craig 1 online. It was therefore a proximate cause—meaning an immediate contributing factor in the operational decision—though not the sole one. The advisory combined it with generator outages and load uncertainty.

It’s tempting to say the above validates my original post. But it doesn’t. The drop in Wind output was a major factor. And it does look like Craig was the best available fallback source. But that is very different from an absolute wind was the full cause and Craig was the only backup.

Sorry for not providing the appropriate nuance.