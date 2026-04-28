Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Amy Cooke's avatar
Amy Cooke
Apr 28

Xcel told investors that it projects its asset base to grow $17 billion between now and 2030. Currently, it's about $13 billion. We're replacing fuel with steel while having to pay for both. It's economic suicide.

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Alan Medsker's avatar
Alan Medsker
Apr 28

I worry that lead times for gas turbines are getting really long, so this will take longer than is being assumed.

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