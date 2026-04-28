This is a summation of my previous posts about energy for Colorado. And what we should do to have adequate power through 2030. This does not mention nuclear power because even if we had a budget today for nuclear, we would not have a plant up and running by 2030. Hell, we’d maybe be breaking ground having finally received all permitting by 2030.

Colorado is walking straight into a capacity problem—and it’s not because we don’t know how to generate electricity. It’s because we’re trying to replace firm power with resources that the grid cannot reliably deliver when needed, and we’re underestimating what it costs to make intermittent power behave like firm power.

This isn’t ideology. It’s timing, physics, and dollars.

The Problem Isn’t Generation—It’s Deliverability (and Cost)

Xcel’s recent filings show near-term capacity shortfalls emerging as soon as 2026–2027, with risks extending into 2028. Those deficits disappear on paper only if everything goes right—projects hit COD, transmission shows up, load growth behaves, and aging units don’t fail.

That’s not a plan. That’s a bet.

At the same time, Colorado is retiring dispatchable capacity faster than it’s adding reliable, deliverable replacements. Wind and solar are valuable—but they are not substitutes for a unit you can call on at 6:00 PM in a cold snap unless you add storage or backup. And that’s where the cost reality bites.

The Hidden Bill: Making Intermittent Power Firm

On a pure energy basis, wind and solar can look cheap. But the grid pays for capacity at the hour of stress, not average megawatt-hours.

To make intermittent resources behave like firm capacity, you need:

Batteries (for hours of coverage)

Backup generation (for multi-day events)

Transmission (to move energy from where it’s produced to where it’s needed)

Overbuild (extra generation to charge storage and cover low-output periods)

None of that is free—and most of it isn’t captured in headline “$ per MWh” numbers.

What the numbers look like in practice

Simple-cycle / fast-start gas (peakers, reciprocating engines): Low capital cost, high reliability value Often $900–$1,300/kW installed (order-of-magnitude), with fuel costs when used Delivers capacity exactly when needed

Solar + 4-hour battery (today’s common configuration): Solar: ~$1,000–$1,500/kW 4-hour battery: ~$1,200–$2,000/kW (all-in) Combined system: often $2,500–$3,500+/kW And 4 hours is not enough for many winter events

Wind + storage: Similar story, with the added challenge that wind droughts can last days , not hours



The key point:

You don’t get firm capacity from renewables without paying for firmness.

When you include that cost, the comparison to gas changes materially.

Batteries: The Real Constraint

Batteries are improving. Costs are falling. But today:

Most deployments are 2–4 hours

Winter reliability events can require 8–24+ hours

Multi-day low wind/solar periods still require backup generation

You can build longer-duration storage—but costs rise quickly with duration. That’s the piece most projections quietly skip.

Transmission Is Still the Pacing Item

Even if you accept the higher system cost, you still have to deliver the power.

Large transmission takes 5–10 years. Colorado can squeeze more out of the existing grid by upgrading lines and substations, but the big new corridors needed to fully support eastern-plains wind won’t arrive at scale by 2030.

So you end up paying for:

Generation

Storage

And transmission

…all at once.

“Just Build More Renewables” Still Doesn’t Work

Even if you accept the cost, you run into physics:

Interconnection queues are backed up

The best resources are far from load

Local grids are saturating

Curtailment wastes output

You can build it. You just can’t fully use it.

The Overlooked Bridge: Replace Coal with Gas First

There’s a middle step Colorado keeps trying to skip.

Natural gas is not the end state—but it is the only scalable bridge available before 2030.

Gas generation produces roughly 50–60% less CO₂ than coal per MWh

It emits far lower levels of SO₂, mercury, and particulates —the “noxious” pollutants that drive local air-quality harm

It is dispatchable, meaning it can respond instantly to demand swings and backstop renewables

That matters.

If Colorado replaces coal with gas in the near term:

You get an immediate, meaningful reduction in emissions

You dramatically improve grid reliability

You avoid overpaying for storage that doesn’t yet solve multi-day gaps

This is not theoretical—it’s exactly how the U.S. achieved most of its emissions reductions in the power sector over the last 15–20 years.

Trying to jump directly from coal to a fully renewable + storage system before the storage is ready is what’s driving both the cost problem and the reliability risk.

So Should Colorado Wait on Renewables?

No.

But it should stop pretending they can carry the grid alone today.

The disciplined approach is sequencing:

Build wind and solar where they can interconnect now

Add batteries where they provide real value (peak shifting, reserves)

Replace coal with gas to provide firm, lower-emission capacity

Expand transmission as fast as reality allows

And most importantly:

Do not force the grid to rely on resources that cannot yet carry the reliability burden at an acceptable cost.

The Only Plan That Actually Works Through 2030

Keep existing dispatchable plants available until replacement capacity is operating and deliverable Replace coal with modern gas where needed to cut emissions while maintaining reliability Max out the existing grid (reconductoring, substation upgrades) Build near load to avoid transmission constraints Use renewables aggressively—but honestly (don’t count them as firm unless you pay for firmness) Require large new loads to bring firm capacity or accept curtailment

The Bottom Line

Colorado is trying to do three expensive things at once:

Replace firm generation

Build massive new transmission

Add storage to make intermittent power reliable

All while demand is rising.

That’s why costs are going up—and why reliability risk is creeping in.

There is a cleaner, more honest path:

Cut emissions now by moving from coal to gas. Build renewables aggressively. Add storage as it becomes cost-effective. Expand transmission as fast as possible.

Do it in that order, and the system works.

Do it out of order, and you don’t get a green grid.

You get an unreliable one.