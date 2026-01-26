The Fantasy

Recruit giant data centers to Colorado and they’ll “overpay” for electricity, conveniently subsidizing everyone else.

The Reality

Data centers go where power is reliable, water is available, and the deal is cheapest. Colorado is short on at least two of those, so if we “win,” it’s likely because we paid for the privilege.

Are Datacenters worth this?

HB 26-1030 is back. It was postponed last year. It should have stayed dead.

Let’s walk through the problems.

1) Colorado isn’t swimming in spare electricity - especially firm electricity

We’re already juggling reliability while trying to replace coal units and add cleaner resources. Now add data centers, often tens to hundreds of megawatts each, and sometimes larger when you’re talking about hyperscale campuses.

And no, “just add more wind and solar” is not a magic spell. Data centers require dispatchable power and that’s nuclear, hydro, gas, or coal. Across the U.S., rising data-center demand is one reason utilities are pushing new gas capacity to keep reliability.

If Colorado tries to attract a surge of load before we build the firm capacity and transmission, we don’t get a clean-tech showcase, we prolong our use of coal.

2) Water: “They return it as steam” is not the comforting argument people think it is

Some cooling designs, especially evaporative approaches, consume a lot of water. That water doesn’t come back to the same watershed on your schedule. It’s gone into the atmosphere. Pulling from our rivers to pass on as rain in Kansas - not a good deal.

A medium-sized data center can use water on the scale of tens to hundreds of millions of gallons per year, and the bigger facilities can be dramatically more depending on design and climate.

So picture telling residents they should accept brown lawns while we hand incentives to facilities designed to evaporate huge volumes for cooling. That’s not “economic development, that’s screwing over the residents of the state.”

3) The market reality: these companies are disciplined, and Colorado is not an obvious winner

I worked at Microsoft. I know how these decisions get made. The people deciding where to build aren’t sentimental. They optimize: timeline, interconnection, water, tax treatment, and, above all, price and risk.

So why would they pick Colorado, a state that’s managing water scarcity and navigating a complicated resource transition, unless the deal is unusually sweet?

Exactly.

And reporting on HB 26-1030 makes the direction pretty clear: the bill is structured to offer substantial tax benefits to entice data centers here.

4) “Best case” vs “worst case”

Best case: the bill makes noise, and nothing major happens.

Worst case: we succeed, by subsidizing large loads that raise pressure on the grid and water systems, and we push costs and risks onto everyone else.

Here’s the policy test HB 26-1030 can’t pass

If legislators want this bill, fine. Then write it so the answer to these questions is explicit:

Power: What firm capacity is required for each project, and who pays for it and the transmission upgrades? Power Sources: What does this mean for coal & gas generation lifetimes? Rates: How does the bill guarantee existing ratepayers don’t eat the costs through higher bills? Water: What is the maximum water use, what cooling technology is required, and what happens in drought conditions?

If the sponsors can’t answer those questions cleanly, the bill isn’t “modernization.” It’s a subsidy hunt.

So I’ll end where I started—with a simple question to the sponsors of HB 26-1030: where, specifically, will the electricity and water come from - and who, specifically, will pay?