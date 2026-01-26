Colorado’s Data Center Fantasy: “They’ll Subsidize Our Bills.”
Reality: If we’re not careful, we’ll subsidize them—with higher rates, more gas, and less water.
The Fantasy
Recruit giant data centers to Colorado and they’ll “overpay” for electricity, conveniently subsidizing everyone else.
The Reality
Data centers go where power is reliable, water is available, and the deal is cheapest. Colorado is short on at least two of those, so if we “win,” it’s likely because we paid for the privilege.
HB 26-10301 is back. It was postponed last year. It should have stayed dead.
Let’s walk through the problems.
1) Colorado isn’t swimming in spare electricity - especially firm electricity
We’re already juggling reliability while trying to replace coal units and add cleaner resources. Now add data centers, often tens to hundreds of megawatts each, and sometimes larger when you’re talking about hyperscale campuses.
And no, “just add more wind and solar” is not a magic spell. Data centers require dispatchable power and that’s nuclear, hydro, gas, or coal.2 Across the U.S., rising data-center demand is one reason utilities are pushing new gas capacity to keep reliability.
If Colorado tries to attract a surge of load before we build the firm capacity and transmission, we don’t get a clean-tech showcase, we prolong our use of coal.
2) Water: “They return it as steam” is not the comforting argument people think it is
Some cooling designs, especially evaporative approaches, consume a lot of water. That water doesn’t come back to the same watershed on your schedule. It’s gone into the atmosphere. Pulling from our rivers to pass on as rain in Kansas - not a good deal.
A medium-sized data center can use water on the scale of tens to hundreds of millions of gallons per year, and the bigger facilities can be dramatically more depending on design and climate.
So picture telling residents they should accept brown lawns while we hand incentives to facilities designed to evaporate huge volumes for cooling. That’s not “economic development, that’s screwing over the residents of the state.”
3) The market reality: these companies are disciplined, and Colorado is not an obvious winner
I worked at Microsoft. I know how these decisions get made. The people deciding where to build aren’t sentimental. They optimize: timeline, interconnection, water, tax treatment, and, above all, price and risk.
So why would they pick Colorado, a state that’s managing water scarcity and navigating a complicated resource transition, unless the deal is unusually sweet?
Exactly.
And reporting on HB 26-1030 makes the direction pretty clear: the bill is structured to offer substantial tax benefits to entice data centers here.
4) “Best case” vs “worst case”
Best case: the bill makes noise, and nothing major happens.
Worst case: we succeed, by subsidizing large loads that raise pressure on the grid and water systems, and we push costs and risks onto everyone else.
Here’s the policy test HB 26-1030 can’t pass
If legislators want this bill, fine. Then write it so the answer to these questions is explicit:
Power: What firm capacity is required for each project, and who pays for it and the transmission upgrades?
Power Sources: What does this mean for coal & gas generation lifetimes?
Rates: How does the bill guarantee existing ratepayers don’t eat the costs through higher bills?
Water: What is the maximum water use, what cooling technology is required, and what happens in drought conditions?
If the sponsors can’t answer those questions cleanly, the bill isn’t “modernization.” It’s a subsidy hunt.
So I’ll end where I started—with a simple question to the sponsors of HB 26-1030: where, specifically, will the electricity and water come from - and who, specifically, will pay?
Sorry, no matter how many batteries you buy, data centers won’t depend on wind & solar.
I too worked for a major tech company and can confirm: they know exactly what’s going on and are looking at it all from the perspective of how to apply the most leverage to get the best deals possible. Also, they know they can sign PPAs or otherwise team up remotely with wind and solar companies (sometimes for facilities to be built in other states) and claim they’re doing it all emissions-free. Let someone else deal with the actual intermittent power… data center operators can have their cake and eat it, too.
Always enjoy your perspectives. But this is the trend around the country...see below. Data center development that allows for the ability to bring their own power is probably the only path to building dispatchable generation in our state given the composition of our executive branch (and its appointed PUC commissioners) and legislature. MSFT: https://blogs.microsoft.com/on-the-issues/2026/01/13/community-first-ai-infrastructure/ OpenAI: https://openai.com/index/stargate-community/