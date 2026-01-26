Liberal and Loving It

Kris Martin
Jan 26

I too worked for a major tech company and can confirm: they know exactly what’s going on and are looking at it all from the perspective of how to apply the most leverage to get the best deals possible. Also, they know they can sign PPAs or otherwise team up remotely with wind and solar companies (sometimes for facilities to be built in other states) and claim they’re doing it all emissions-free. Let someone else deal with the actual intermittent power… data center operators can have their cake and eat it, too.

Ryan Zorn
Jan 26

Always enjoy your perspectives. But this is the trend around the country...see below. Data center development that allows for the ability to bring their own power is probably the only path to building dispatchable generation in our state given the composition of our executive branch (and its appointed PUC commissioners) and legislature. MSFT: https://blogs.microsoft.com/on-the-issues/2026/01/13/community-first-ai-infrastructure/ OpenAI: https://openai.com/index/stargate-community/

