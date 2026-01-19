Colorado is blue enough to pass sweeping tech regulation that feels righteous in the moment - and then act surprised when it turns into an affordability, competitiveness, and jobs problem a few years later. I’m asking you not to do that with A.I. Because the outcome won’t be “safer A.I.” The outcome will be: A.I. happens everywhere else, and Colorado just pays more for everything.

Let’s start with the most important point:

Requiring A.I. to be “100% safe” will kill it.

You can’t legislate innovation using a standard of perfection. You can only legislate it out of your state.

We live with risk because the alternative is worse. Roughly 40,000+ Americans die in roadway crashes each year—and we don’t respond by banning cars until the number is zero. We regulate safety belts, drunk driving, vehicle standards, road design, and enforcement. We manage risk.

That’s the right mental model for A.I., too.

If you set the bar at “no failures allowed,” you’re not being responsible - you’re being performative. (The demand for 100% safety is one of the major reasons nuclear power construction stopped.) Real safety work is about reducing known harms, not pretending harm can be eliminated from reality.

“No bias” is not a serious requirement unless you define it in a way that can be tested.

Here’s the truth that nobody wants to say out loud: “Bias-free” is not a destination. It’s a tradeoff space.

Even humans don’t agree on “the unbiased answer.” Give ten borderline home-loan files to ten excellent loan officers and you won’t get the same approvals. You’ll get ten different lists. So which one is the “unbiased” outcome?

Now multiply that problem by modern AI models with 1 4billion parameters. The idea that we can simply “look inside” and find a neat, human-readable explanation for every decision is mostly fantasy - especially for general models used in messy real-world workflows.

So if you want to legislate bias, do it like adults:

Define the protected outcomes you care about.

Require measurable testing (disparate impact checks where appropriate).

Require documentation of training/inputs/monitoring for high-risk uses.

Require appeals and human review for consequential decisions.

What you should not do is declare “no bias” and call it a day. That’s how you get endless litigation, compliance theater, and zero clarity for businesses trying to do the right thing.

Colorado cannot set national A.I. policy. It can only decide whether Colorado keeps up.

Colorado already passed a broad A.I. discrimination framework (SB 24-205) and then pushed its effective date to June 30, 2026. That delay happened for a reason: people realized the details matter, and the consequences are real.

But here’s the bigger point: A.I. development and deployment will not wait for Colorado to get comfortable. If we create nonsensical restrictions, the companies building A.I. products will build them elsewhere, and the companies that could use A.I. to become more productive will do that elsewhere too.

And Colorado government? If you handcuff agencies with vague standards and fear-driven rules, you’re guaranteeing higher costs and worse service - longer wait times, more backlogs, more contractors, more money spent to do the same work.

Watch A.I. closely. Regulate where it’s clearly warranted. But don’t make Colorado irrelevant.

I’m not arguing for a free-for-all.

I’m arguing for precision.

Regulate specific, high-stakes use cases where harm is concrete and foreseeable: credit, housing, employment, education admissions, insurance underwriting, and certain law-enforcement uses. Demand notice. Demand auditability. Demand an appeals path. Demand consequences for negligence and deception.

But don’t write laws that amount to:

“A.I. must be perfect, explainable like a spreadsheet, and incapable of producing unequal outcomes.”

That’s not consumer protection. That’s a slow-motion ban.

What I think you should consider this session

Reject “perfection standards” (100% safe / 0% bias) as legislative requirements. They are not real. Narrow the focus to consequential decisions and define obligations that are testable. Create safe harbors for good-faith compliance, small businesses, and open-source use - otherwise you’ll entrench Big Tech. Require transparency where it matters: notice to consumers, reasons in plain language, and a real appeals process. Build a Colorado “A.I. sandbox” so agencies and businesses can innovate under supervision instead of freezing in fear. Create a permanent A.I. subcommittee. This is akin to the advent of electricity - how it will play out and what the state should do is a giant ongoing question.

Colorado can protect people and lead. But not if we confuse “serious” with “absolute,” and not if we try to regulate A.I. like we’re writing morality plays instead of laws.

If you want Colorado to be a state that builds the future instead of importing it at a premium, then regulate the way we regulate everything that matters: risk-based, measurable, enforceable, and honest about tradeoffs.