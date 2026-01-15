Liberal and Loving It

Les Price
Jan 16

Sometimes real numbers are needed. Here are some ballpark numbers: According to Chat GPT, for Colorado, solar capacity factor is about 10% in winter and the area required is about 10 square miles per I,000 MW nameplate rating. So, to supply a 24/7 1000 MW load (typical power plant size), one would need 100 square miles for the solar farm. Capital cost would be about $10 billion (not counting financing). Do Colorado politicians understand that?

Kris Martin
Jan 16

I’m watching a very similar situation in NYS. All these “green” mandates seem to be passed without basic cost analysis—and what little analysis takes place is skewed to support the narrative that wind and solar are cheap. Endless gaslighting.

How do we get (other) Democrats to say “Enough is enough” when it comes to energy policy? I really don’t want to vote for Republicans solely because of energy policy, but we need sensible and affordable energy, and Democratic energy policy resides in la-la land.

