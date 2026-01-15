Colorado is blue enough that you can pass legislation funding extraordinarily expensive electricity generation. You can do it with good intentions, party-line votes, and the confidence that voters broadly support clean energy.

But if you push the state toward dramatically higher electric and gas bills, you’ll also turn affordability into a defining political issue. Statewide races will become nail-biters. House and Senate majorities will tighten. And energy, already front and center on affordability, will dominate kitchen-table conversations in a way that never favors the party in power.

I’m writing to you as a Democrat who supports decarbonization and electrification. I’m also writing as someone who understands something painfully basic: voters don’t experience policy goals; they experience monthly bills and power outages.

Proposed additional transmission lines - coming to your back yard

In addition, skyrocketing utility costs and decreased reliability will harm Colorado’s economy. Existing businesses will bear the cost. Businesses elsewhere will not relocate to Colorado while existing businesses will move what they can out of state.

And right now, Colorado is on track to get more of both.

What we’re hearing: a push to 100% green energy - fast

The word circulating at the Capitol is that the Colorado Energy Office will propose legislation moving the state to 100% green electricity, relying almost entirely on wind, solar, and batteries.

Let’s be clear about what that means.

This isn’t incremental progress. This is a wholesale restructuring of how electricity is generated, stored, transmitted, and delivered, on an accelerated timeline, and paid for by ratepayers.

Even getting to 60% wind, solar, and batteries is incredibly expensive. Pushing to 100% moves from “expensive but manageable” into “financially and technically extreme.”

And the single most under-discussed issue is this: How much does the system need to be overbuilt to actually work?

Reliability requires massive overbuild - and that costs real money

Wind and solar don’t fail occasionally. They fail predictably - at night, during calm weather, during multi-day winter storms, and during summer heat waves when demand is highest.

Batteries are supposed to fill the gap. But batteries don’t generate energy; they store surplus. Which raises two unavoidable questions:

How much storage is required to cover multi-day or multi-week shortfalls? How much extra wind and solar must be built to charge those batteries during favorable conditions?

The answer is: a lot more than most people are admitting.

To maintain near-100% reliability, a wind/solar/battery system must be heavily overbuilt, often multiples of peak demand, because you’re designing not for average conditions, but for the worst ones. Every additional “nine” of reliability requires disproportionate investment.

That overbuild shows up directly in rates.

Battery costs alone make this sobering. Even optimistic projections still put grid-scale storage at eye-watering levels when scaled to days, not hours. The idea that Colorado can economically battery its way through extended lulls in wind and sun is, at best, unproven - and at worst, a fantasy funded by ratepayers.

Transmission: the hidden cost that breaks the schedule

A system dominated by wind and utility-scale solar only works if power can be moved long distances - from where it’s produced to where people live.

That means new high-voltage transmission lines. And those lines don’t appear on legislative timelines.

From planning and siting to permitting and construction, major transmission projects routinely take 5–7 years - often longer. If a 100% green plan depends on transmission that doesn’t exist yet, then the plan is, by definition, ahead of the infrastructure.

What happens in the meantime? Costs pile up. Reliability margins shrink. And utilities still collect their return on investment - whether the system works as promised or not.

Distribution upgrades are being sized for a future that isn’t arriving

On top of transmission, we’re facing a massive wave of distribution system upgrades - substations, transformers, feeders, neighborhood equipment.

Much of this spending assumes rapid electrification of buildings and transportation. I support electrification. But the reality is blunt:

The pace is glacial.

Heat pumps, EVs, and electric appliances are arriving far more slowly than planners hoped. That means we’re in danger of building, and billing for, a system sized for a future load that doesn’t materialize on schedule.

If the governor’s bill (or the Energy Office’s proposal) is driving those assumptions, then removing or slowing that bill should logically reduce the scale, and cost, of distribution upgrades.

Anything else is asking today’s customers to prepay for tomorrow’s optimism.

Imports aren’t a safety net - they’re a gamble

Yes, Colorado can import power from other states. Sometimes.

But regional heat waves and cold snaps don’t respect state lines. When everyone needs power at the same time, there is no surplus to buy.

Electricity is unforgiving: supply and demand must match every second. Betting billions on imports while dismantling in-state firm generation is how you end up with rolling outages - and no one else to blame.

The coal reality no one likes—but can’t wish away

It’s uncomfortable, but true: we are stuck with coal plants longer than activists want.

Shutting them down before adequate replacement generation and transmission are online doesn’t reduce emissions - it produces blackouts. Hot summer days are unforgiving. Air conditioners don’t care about legislative intent.

Sequencing matters. Build first. Retire second. Anything else is reckless.

Data centers: let other states subsidize them

The country needs data centers. Colorado does not need to underwrite them.

They drive enormous load growth and infrastructure costs. If those costs are socialized onto residential ratepayers, then ordinary families become involuntary investors in Big Tech’s expansion.

If data centers come here, they should pay their full freight - or they should go somewhere else.

What legislators should do - now

If you want clean energy that survives elections and actually works:

Put affordability first. Require transparent modeling of monthly bill impacts - not just long-term averages. Be honest about overbuild. If the plan is 100% wind, solar, and batteries, say plainly how much extra capacity is required - and what it costs. Sequence for reliability. No plant retirements until replacements and transmission are online and tested. Right-size infrastructure. Stop building for electrification and load growth that isn’t happening. Tell voters the truth. The transition is expensive. Pretending otherwise guarantees backlash. Natural Gas is your friend (for now). The long term answer is nuclear, geothermal (if it works), & (appropriate) solar with batteries for the duck curve. While we work on getting the nuclear/geothermal buildout, build more gas plants. It spews out half the carbon of coal and none of the other poisons.

Colorado can lead on clean energy. But leadership isn’t measured by how aggressive your mandates are - it’s measured by whether families can afford to live here while you pursue them.

If electricity becomes more expensive and less reliable, voters won’t just reject a bill. They’ll reject the people who passed it.