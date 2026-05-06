Colorado faces a choice - renewables or gas generation for electricity
What we choose will have a giant impact on our utility bills
Over the next 5 years Colorado is going to need another 1 - 2 GW of power assuming no giant data centers. More if the Comanche coal plant remains problematic. More if we want to replace all coal with renewables or gas.
The renewables approach is cleaner although there’s a lot of environmental damage in the mining, refining, and manufacturing of the solar, wind, and battery devices.
The renewables approach is also incredibly expensive.
Based on my previous blogs 1GW from renewables and 1GW from gas, here’s the costs to provide 1GW from each source.
So taking the renewables route means an additional:
$32 billion of CAPEX
$500 million/year
This is per GW. If we need an additional 3 GW, then multiply those numbers by three. And note that the renewables route is not just a lot more up front in CAPEX but the OPEX for renewables is significantly higher than the OPEX plus gas for a gas turbine.
Forget the Polis fantasyland bill that hasn’t been introduced yet. Under Colorado’s existing legislation, every move by Xcel, every vote by the PUC, every recommendation by the CEO, is moving us step by step to a solution that is an additional $32 billion CAPEX and $500 million/year for each GW of new renewables.
This is how you break the budgets of Colorado’s homeowners and drive businesses and farms into debt. Not all at once but step by step having the utility bills slowly climb month after month.
This is what the legislation in effect today is driving us to. If the legislature takes no action, this incredible expensive approach will continue. And the saddest part of all is that this approach is not the most effective route to green energy. It’s just the flavor of the day among those pushing for it.
If the legislature wants to stop this fiscal train wreck, it needs to pass a law suspending all existing renewable legislation for 10 years and direct the PUC to preference gas for additional capacity and to replace coal where appropriate.
And to also direct the PUC and CEO along with the major utilities in the state to investigate what green energy sources make the most sense to replace gas. This is likely either nuclear or some new battery technology.
However on the good news side, Xcel makes a 10% profit on every bit of that CAPEX.1 And that’s a lot more profit for Xcel if we go the renewable route. So good time to invest in Xcel.
i.e. $3.2 billion in profit to Xcel for each GW of additional wind & solar.
"The __99.5th__ percentile duration for a simultaneous wind and solar drought (often called a dunkelflaute) in the Denver area is approximately 3 to 5 days.
While Denver is known for sunshine, "Dark Calms"—prolonged periods of low renewable generation—are critical edge cases for grid planning. At the 99.5th percentile, these events are rare, occurring roughly twice a decade."
You don't need $34B for renewables.
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Covering a 95th percentile event requires a shift from short-duration batteries to systems capable of balancing multi-day gaps in renewable generation. While standard grid batteries are sized for 1–4 hours of storage to manage daily peaks, rrequirements for a 95th percentile event (typically a 1–2 day lull in the Denver/Rocky Mountain region), studies suggest the following sizing per GW of renewable capacity:
Wind-Heavy Grids: Approximately 0.56 GW of power and 30–34 GWh of energy storage per GW of wind capacity are needed to maintain average output through a 95th percentile lull.
Solar-Heavy Grids: Typically require 8–12 hours of storage to maintain high reliability (93%+). This translates to roughly 8–12 GWh per GW of solar.Integrated Mix (50/50 Wind/Solar): Sizing often lands around 12 hours of storage to reach high reliability (over 99%), though this assumes some overbuilding of the generation itself.
Technology Shift: At this scale, 4-hour lithium-ion batteries are often insufficient. Grid planners like those at California's IRP Utility Dive are increasingly calling for 8-hour to 12-hour duration storage to handle these longer "stressed" periods. The "Dunkelflaute" Buffer: For extreme cases, some researchers estimate that up to 30 GWh of storage per GW of renewables would be required to fully ride through the most severe wind-driven lulls seen annually.
Typical Daily Target Storage Duration 8 – 34 hours Energy Required 8 – 34 GWh
At current prices, building 34 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of utility-scale battery storage would cost approximately $4.25 billion to $6.8 billion.
The cost of utility-scale storage has plummeted, with all-in capital expenditure (CAPEX) for large projects now ranging from $125 to $200 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).
Estimated Cost Breakdown. To calculate the total cost for 34 GWh (which is 34,000,000 kWh):Low-End Estimate ($125/kWh): ~$4.25 Billion. This is achievable for large projects using high-density lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells, especially those sourced internationally or in highly competitive markets.Mid-Range Estimate ($165/kWh): ~$5.61 Billion. This aligns with recent global averages for fully installed, grid-connected systems.High-End Estimate ($200/kWh): ~$6.8 Billion. This reflects standard U.S. pricing where interconnection, labor, and local permitting can increase total project costs.
Restart the coal plants!