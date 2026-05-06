Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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rj123456's avatar
rj123456
15h

"The __99.5th__ percentile duration for a simultaneous wind and solar drought (often called a dunkelflaute) in the Denver area is approximately 3 to 5 days.

While Denver is known for sunshine, "Dark Calms"—prolonged periods of low renewable generation—are critical edge cases for grid planning. At the 99.5th percentile, these events are rare, occurring roughly twice a decade."

You don't need $34B for renewables.

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Covering a 95th percentile event requires a shift from short-duration batteries to systems capable of balancing multi-day gaps in renewable generation. While standard grid batteries are sized for 1–4 hours of storage to manage daily peaks, rrequirements for a 95th percentile event (typically a 1–2 day lull in the Denver/Rocky Mountain region), studies suggest the following sizing per GW of renewable capacity:

Wind-Heavy Grids: Approximately 0.56 GW of power and 30–34 GWh of energy storage per GW of wind capacity are needed to maintain average output through a 95th percentile lull.

Solar-Heavy Grids: Typically require 8–12 hours of storage to maintain high reliability (93%+). This translates to roughly 8–12 GWh per GW of solar.Integrated Mix (50/50 Wind/Solar): Sizing often lands around 12 hours of storage to reach high reliability (over 99%), though this assumes some overbuilding of the generation itself.

Technology Shift: At this scale, 4-hour lithium-ion batteries are often insufficient. Grid planners like those at California's IRP Utility Dive are increasingly calling for 8-hour to 12-hour duration storage to handle these longer "stressed" periods. The "Dunkelflaute" Buffer: For extreme cases, some researchers estimate that up to 30 GWh of storage per GW of renewables would be required to fully ride through the most severe wind-driven lulls seen annually.

Typical Daily Target Storage Duration 8 – 34 hours Energy Required 8 – 34 GWh

At current prices, building 34 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of utility-scale battery storage would cost approximately $4.25 billion to $6.8 billion.

The cost of utility-scale storage has plummeted, with all-in capital expenditure (CAPEX) for large projects now ranging from $125 to $200 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

Estimated Cost Breakdown. To calculate the total cost for 34 GWh (which is 34,000,000 kWh):Low-End Estimate ($125/kWh): ~$4.25 Billion. This is achievable for large projects using high-density lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells, especially those sourced internationally or in highly competitive markets.Mid-Range Estimate ($165/kWh): ~$5.61 Billion. This aligns with recent global averages for fully installed, grid-connected systems.High-End Estimate ($200/kWh): ~$6.8 Billion. This reflects standard U.S. pricing where interconnection, labor, and local permitting can increase total project costs.

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Energy Bad Boys's avatar
Energy Bad Boys
1d

Restart the coal plants!

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