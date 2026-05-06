Over the next 5 years Colorado is going to need another 1 - 2 GW of power assuming no giant data centers. More if the Comanche coal plant remains problematic. More if we want to replace all coal with renewables or gas.

The renewables approach is cleaner although there’s a lot of environmental damage in the mining, refining, and manufacturing of the solar, wind, and battery devices.

The renewables approach is also incredibly expensive.

Based on my previous blogs 1GW from renewables and 1GW from gas, here’s the costs to provide 1GW from each source.

So taking the renewables route means an additional:

$32 billion of CAPEX

$500 million/year

This is per GW. If we need an additional 3 GW, then multiply those numbers by three. And note that the renewables route is not just a lot more up front in CAPEX but the OPEX for renewables is significantly higher than the OPEX plus gas for a gas turbine.

Forget the Polis fantasyland bill that hasn’t been introduced yet. Under Colorado’s existing legislation, every move by Xcel, every vote by the PUC, every recommendation by the CEO, is moving us step by step to a solution that is an additional $32 billion CAPEX and $500 million/year for each GW of new renewables.

This is how you break the budgets of Colorado’s homeowners and drive businesses and farms into debt. Not all at once but step by step having the utility bills slowly climb month after month.

This is what the legislation in effect today is driving us to. If the legislature takes no action, this incredible expensive approach will continue. And the saddest part of all is that this approach is not the most effective route to green energy. It’s just the flavor of the day among those pushing for it.

If the legislature wants to stop this fiscal train wreck, it needs to pass a law suspending all existing renewable legislation for 10 years and direct the PUC to preference gas for additional capacity and to replace coal where appropriate.

And to also direct the PUC and CEO along with the major utilities in the state to investigate what green energy sources make the most sense to replace gas. This is likely either nuclear or some new battery technology.

However on the good news side, Xcel makes a 10% profit on every bit of that CAPEX. And that’s a lot more profit for Xcel if we go the renewable route. So good time to invest in Xcel.