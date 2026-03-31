In yesterday’s post I said that A.I. will be a major tool to reduce what the state spends on medical care. Well… we can also ask A.I. how to go about it. Below is a proposal from Gemini.

Is the below something we should blindly implement? Absolutely not. But it is a good starting point with a number of very credible suggestions. It shows that we can reduce spending without reducing the care we provide.

Gemini Proposal

To address Colorado’s projected $1 billion medical spending shortfall, the state must transition from “pay-and-chase” administration to a proactive, AI-driven infrastructure. Currently, Colorado’s Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) budget has grown at an unsustainable 19% annually (2021–2025), far outpacing the state’s 3–4% revenue growth limits under TABOR.

The following proposal outlines a path to $1 billion in savings through administrative restructuring, AI-led fraud prevention, and clinical efficiency.

Strategic Variables and Solution Comparison

Before implementation, we must weigh the trade-offs of different reduction strategies:

Selected Solution: Strategy B. While rate cuts provide quick relief, they threaten the stability of rural health. AI-driven efficiency allows the state to cut costs by reducing the labor and error associated with medical care rather than the care itself.

The Proposal: A $1.02 Billion Sustainability Framework

1. AI-Powered Fraud, Waste, and Abuse (FWA) Detection

Estimated Savings: $450 Million

Nationally, 3% to 10% of healthcare spending is lost to fraud and improper payments. For Colorado’s $18.2 billion HCPF budget, even a conservative 3% recovery targets $540 million.

The Action: Implement “Detect and Deploy” AI models to flag suspicious billing patterns in real-time before payments are disbursed. This replaces the manual, retrospective RAC audit system which currently has high overhead and low recovery rates.

Small-Scale Trial: Launch the AI filter exclusively for Durable Medical Equipment (DME) and high-volume laboratory billing—two areas historically prone to overbilling—for 90 days before a statewide rollout.

2. Administrative Automation and Workforce Reduction

Estimated Savings: $220 Million

HCPF’s internal FTE count and Executive Director’s office spending rose by 72% and 101% respectively between 2018 and 2024.

The Action: Deploy Generative AI for eligibility redeterminations and claims processing. AI-powered OCR (Optical Character Recognition) can process claims in seconds compared to minutes for human staff, with higher accuracy.

Resulting Layoffs: This efficiency will allow for a 30% reduction in administrative staff (approximately 250–300 FTEs) whose roles involve manual data entry and routine verification.

Citation: The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) estimates that AI adoption in healthcare can produce 5–10% in total spending savings through administrative streamlining alone.

3. AI Clinical Support for Provider Cost Reduction

Estimated Savings: $200 Million

The state will partner with large hospital systems to subsidize AI diagnostic and “AI Nurse” tools.

The Action: By providing AI tools that assist in rapid diagnosis and routine monitoring, providers can lower their operational overhead. In exchange, the state will renegotiate reimbursement rates downward to reflect the lower “cost to serve.”

Small-Scale Trial: Pilot this in five rural hospitals. AI-assisted “Continuous Monitoring” can prevent expensive ER readmissions, which are a primary driver of Medicaid costs.

4. Optimization of High-Cost Benefits (Pharmacy and Testing)

Estimated Savings: $150 Million

Biosimilars: Expand the “try-and-fail” policy for lower-cost biosimilars over branded biologics. Current projections suggest this can save ~$12.3 million annually; scaling this to all specialty drugs could quintuple those returns.

Drug Testing Limits: Colorado currently has no limits on inpatient/outpatient drug tests. Implementing AI-driven “Medical Necessity” filters to flag excessive testing can save an estimated $14.1 million in General Fund spending (HCPF 2025 Budget Briefing).

Refinement and Logical Analysis

Weakness: The $1 billion goal is aggressive. A significant portion of Medicaid spending is federally matched; cutting $1 of state spending often means losing $1–$3 of federal support.

Refinement: This proposal focuses on Total Fund savings. By reducing the total cost of the program, the state saves its proportional share while minimizing the “benefit cliff” for citizens.

Assumption: The proposal assumes federal CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) approval for AI-led eligibility and payment shifts. Recent RFI releases from CMS indicate they are actively seeking these AI methodologies, making approval likely.

Conclusion

The end result of this proposal is a leaner, more technologically advanced HCPF. By shifting from human-centric manual processing to AI-orchestrated oversight, Colorado can bridge the $1 billion gap without eliminating essential benefits. The “new” Medicaid system will be characterized by lower administrative headcount, higher precision in fraud detection, and a collaborative cost-sharing model with providers who utilize AI to maintain their margins at lower reimbursement levels.