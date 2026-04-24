This is my second mistake in recent time. And like the other case, it is a blog post I did not run by A.I. first for it to identify any issues. So lesson learned - always have A.I. proof read my posts. Not just to suggest improvements to the writing, but to gauge the validity of what I wrote.

The fundamental problem in this case is the article delivered what I think is a reasonable assessment of the energy situation in Germany. But even if it is 100% correct, from this source it becomes questionable.

I’m sorry.

ChatGPT’s evaluation of ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge is a pseudonymous financial blog that mixes market commentary, political takes, and sensational headlines. It gained popularity during the 2008 financial crisis by publishing bearish, anti-establishment perspectives, often under anonymous bylines like “Tyler Durden.” The problem is that its editorial standards are inconsistent: it frequently republishes content from other outlets without strong verification, blends opinion with reporting, and leans heavily into narratives that confirm distrust of institutions rather than rigorously testing them.

It’s widely criticized because it has a track record of amplifying misleading or unverified claims, especially in areas like economics, geopolitics, and public health. Major platforms and analysts have flagged it for publishing conspiracy-adjacent content and market-moving rumors without sufficient sourcing. In serious policy or financial analysis, credibility depends on traceable data, transparent methodology, and accountable authorship—areas where ZeroHedge routinely falls short.