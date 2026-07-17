The entire craft beer industry has decided, all at once, that bottles are over and cans are the future. They have spreadsheets proving cans are cheaper to make and lighter to ship, and studies proving you can’t taste the difference. Well they are cheaper. However, they also taste worse.

Let’s start with the famous experiment, because the can people love to wave it around. Researchers at the Edinburgh Science Festival poured the same beer from bottles and cans for 29 blind tasters. Thirteen preferred the can, twelve preferred the bottle, four shrugged. The scientists concluded packaging makes no difference.

An excellent beer - in a bottle!

Here’s what I noticed instead: twenty-five out of twenty-nine people, drinking the identical beer blind, swore the two glasses tasted different. They just couldn’t agree on which one was better. Science calls this “no effect.” I call it the most honest finding in the history of beer research: beer from a can tastes different.

The same study found something better, though, and the can lobby never mentions it. When tasters could see the packaging, they rated the bottled beer as tasting significantly better. Same liquid. The researchers filed this under “psychological.” Sure. You know what else is psychological? Taste. All of it. Every sip of beer you’ve ever enjoyed happened in your brain. And your brain — mine too, everyone’s — thinks beer from a bottle tastes better.

Now, in fairness — and I’m told fairness is a virtue — the chemistry actually favors cans. No light gets in (light skunks beer, even through brown glass), the seal is tighter, and modern cans are lined so the beer never touches aluminum. If your beer is going to ride in a hot truck across Nebraska, the can is the responsible choice. This is all true and I don’t care. I’m not a hot truck. I’m a guy in Colorado who wants his beer to taste the way beer tasted before everyone got efficient.

I even ran my own trial. Fat Tire — the original recipe, back before New Belgium replaced it with a beer-flavored apology — came in both bottles and cans. My wife poured one of each into matching glasses and handed them over. No labels, no hints. The bottle was perfect. The can was not good. Is that one man, one beer, one Tuesday? Yes. Is it also a controlled double-pour conducted under rigorous kitchen conditions by a skeptical spouse? Also yes. Peer review is welcome. Bring your own Fat Tire, if you can find it.

Here’s the part that really annoys me. Cans exist to save the brewery money — on material, on filling, on freight. Fine. So what. Charge me more if you need to. I’m paying for good beer — if it costs a bit more so be it. Beats the alternative where I get a beer that people demonstrably experience as worse. I buy microbrews because they taste awesome. A microbrew that tastes merely okay is just an expensive Coors with better graphic design.

So raise a glass — an actual glass, filled from an actual bottle — to the holdouts. Full Sail up in Hood River, who were bottling craft beer in the Pacific Northwest before it was cool, and whose Amber is still a classic. And Breckenridge, whose Avalanche is the best Amber brewed in Colorado.

The industry will keep telling you the can is just as good. Maybe your spreadsheet agrees. My tongue doesn’t, your brain doesn’t, and twenty-five confused Scots at a science festival couldn’t even agree on which identical beer was which. Please all of you Micro Breweries — we buy your beer because it tastes awesome, not because it’s 50¢ cheaper.

ps - Who says this blog does not address the most critical issues we face?