Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Chris T's avatar
Chris T
6d

Come on David, don't you care about the climate? You should drink microbrews out of cans just so you can virtue signal about helping to save the environment and planet!

Cheers!

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Cynthia Thielen's avatar
Cynthia Thielen
6d

Love your PostScrip! 😄

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