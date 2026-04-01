To continue yesterday’s post, the big long term savings are those the providers themselves create. Because that’s where most of the money is going - to the providers. The below is Gemini’s suggestion for what to improve over the next 10 years.

Keep in mind all of this is built around what can be done today. What A.I. will be able to deliver in 10 years will likely be far superior to what is listed here. So the savings will likely grow over the next 10 years.

This rapid improvement means that the state can’t just do a single pass on this. Rather, a constant focus on using A.I. to bring additional improvement needs to be ongoing.

Gemini Says…

To achieve significant, long-term savings while improving patient outcomes, Colorado must move beyond administrative cleanup and fundamentally restructure how medical care is delivered and priced.

The next 3–5 years should focus on a “Clinical Efficiency Mandate,” utilizing AI to shift from reactive, high-cost hospital care to proactive, low-cost home- and community-based management.

Strategic Variables for the 3–5 Year Horizon

Payment Model: Transitioning from Fee-for-Service (volume-based) to Value-Based Care (outcome-based).

Care Setting: Shifting “bed-days” from expensive brick-and-mortar hospitals to AI-monitored “Hospital-at-Home” models.

Labor Mix: Using AI to allow “top-of-license” nursing, reducing the reliance on high-cost specialists for routine chronic management.

Supply Chain: AI-driven inventory and pharmaceutical procurement to eliminate the 25% waste typical in hospital systems.

The 3–5 Year Proposal: AI-Integrated Clinical Reform

1. AI-Driven “Hospital-at-Home” & Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM)

Estimated Savings: $300 Million

Hospital stays are the single largest cost driver in Medicaid. Research shows that “Hospital-at-Home” programs, supported by AI-guided monitoring, can reduce costs by 38% per episode while cutting 30-day readmissions by 70% (Biofourmis/Brigham and Women’s Study).

The Action: Colorado will mandate that for 15 low-to-medium acuity DRGs (Diagnosis-Related Groups)—such as cellulitis, COPD exacerbations, and CHF—Medicaid will only reimburse at the “At-Home” rate.

The Tech: AI “Bio-Vigilance” systems that monitor vitals 24/7 and alert a centralized command center before a crisis occurs, preventing emergency transport.

Small-Scale Trial: Pilot with 1,000 high-utilizer Medicaid members in the Denver metro area for 12 months.

2. Predictive Chronic Disease Management

Estimated Savings: $250 Million

Roughly 5% of Medicaid members (the “super-utilizers”) account for 50% of the costs. AI predictive modeling can identify these patients up to 12 months before they experience a catastrophic health event.

The Action: Deploy predictive analytics across all Regional Care Collaborative Organizations (RCCOs) to stratify risk. Patients flagged as “Rising Risk” receive AI-augmented health coaching and early pharmacological intervention.

Citation: The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) highlights that AI-enabled preventive interventions can reduce total healthcare spending by 5–10% by avoiding high-acuity downstream care.

3. AI-Optimized Provider Operations (Staffing & Supply)

Estimated Savings: $200 Million

Labor and supplies account for nearly 80% of a hospital’s operating budget. Current manual scheduling leads to massive overtime and “agency nurse” costs.

The Action: Partner with Colorado’s three largest health systems to implement AI “Demand Forecasting.” This aligns staffing and surgical schedules with predicted patient volumes with 95% accuracy.

The Cut: AI-powered supply chain tools can reduce excess inventory and waste by 15–30% (McKinsey/Oxmaint). The state will capture these savings by reducing the “Facility Fee” portion of Medicaid reimbursements.

Staffing Impact: While clinical staff are retained, administrative roles in scheduling, procurement, and inventory management will be reduced by an estimated 40% as AI takes over logistics.

4. AI-Driven “Right-Sized” Pharmacy Spending

Estimated Savings: $150 Million

Precision Prescribing: Use AI to match patients with the specific drug most likely to work for their genetic profile (Pharmacogenomics), preventing the “trial and error” phase that costs thousands in wasted specialty drugs.

Real-Time Adherence: Deploy AI-powered apps that use computer vision to verify patients are taking high-cost medications, reducing the $300 billion national cost of medication non-adherence.

Comparison of Outcomes

Refinement and Analysis

Weakness: Medical providers may resist lower reimbursements if they perceive it as a “take-away” rather than a “shared saving.”

Improvement: The state must offer a “Gainsharing” model. If a provider uses AI to lower their internal costs by $100, the state takes $75 in savings and lets the provider keep $25 as a profit-margin incentive. This aligns the provider’s financial health with the state’s budget goals.

Assumption: We assume high-speed internet/cellular access for Remote Patient Monitoring in rural Colorado.

Correction: The proposal must include a small carve-out from the “Administrative Savings” to subsidize satellite-link health kits for the 10% of the Medicaid population in “dead zones.”

The End Result

In five years, Colorado Medicaid will transition from a payer of “sick care” to a manager of “health outcomes.” The $1 billion shortfall is not just “cut”—it is engineered out of the system. We will have fewer hospital beds but more “connected homes,” fewer data-entry clerks but more high-functioning AI oversight, and a budget that finally grows slower than the state’s economy.