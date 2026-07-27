An Interview is not a Debate
Or... the lost art of interviewing
I’ve been interviewing elected officials in Colorado (and a couple in Hawaii1) for decades. And I made a decision at the very beginning.
What people wanted to learn was the opinions, priorities, philosophy, etc. of their elected officials. And with a blog I had the opportunity to provide this in more detail, with more nuance, than the regular news media.
And what would happen if shortly into the interview I replied “that’s an awful opinion, let me tell you why you’re an idiot?” It becomes a confrontational debate with the interviewee retreating to their talking points.
And what is gained from that. What have I provided to readers that’s useful & unique? Nothing. There’s a ton of content out there with our elected officials arguing their point of view with people who disagree with them.
In addition, we don’t get the understanding of someone that comes from an open non confrontational interview focused on helping them explain their beliefs in detail.
With that said, if an interviewee states a fact wrong, then yes it is absolutely incumbent on me to point that out. But there’s a big difference between pointing out a falsehood and listing a fact as a counter argument to an individual’s opinion.
If you don’t like my approach don’t worry. You can look at almost any other “interview” with an elected official and you will get a debate. Or the two of them strongly agreeing with each other.
Meanwhile I take pride in the feedback I’ve received from numerous political operatives, both Republican2 and Democrat, that say they think my interviews have many times given the best accurate full picture of the candidate they work for.
My mom was a state rep in Hawaii for 30 years. That gave me an in to interview all the gubernatorial candidates there one election.
Quite a few of those Republicans also were upset that none of the conservative interviews did as good.
I just wanted to thank you for your work to illuminate and educate on some very important issues. I regret that it seems our society is trending overall to ad hominem, rants, echo chambers, etc. I am thankful for your approach and pray your tribe exponentially increase . . . and soon. A recent poll / analysis indicated "democracy's" regard seems to be at an all time low and with "socialism" on the rise. I think the sad state of our cultural discourse, much of it shepherded by the political class, is a central culprit in this situation. Thank you again, David.