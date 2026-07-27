I’ve been interviewing elected officials in Colorado (and a couple in Hawaii) for decades. And I made a decision at the very beginning.

What people wanted to learn was the opinions, priorities, philosophy, etc. of their elected officials. And with a blog I had the opportunity to provide this in more detail, with more nuance, than the regular news media.

And what would happen if shortly into the interview I replied “that’s an awful opinion, let me tell you why you’re an idiot?” It becomes a confrontational debate with the interviewee retreating to their talking points.

Frost Nixon Interviews

And what is gained from that. What have I provided to readers that’s useful & unique? Nothing. There’s a ton of content out there with our elected officials arguing their point of view with people who disagree with them.

In addition, we don’t get the understanding of someone that comes from an open non confrontational interview focused on helping them explain their beliefs in detail.

With that said, if an interviewee states a fact wrong, then yes it is absolutely incumbent on me to point that out. But there’s a big difference between pointing out a falsehood and listing a fact as a counter argument to an individual’s opinion.

If you don’t like my approach don’t worry. You can look at almost any other “interview” with an elected official and you will get a debate. Or the two of them strongly agreeing with each other.

Meanwhile I take pride in the feedback I’ve received from numerous political operatives, both Republican and Democrat, that say they think my interviews have many times given the best accurate full picture of the candidate they work for.