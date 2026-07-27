Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Greta and Steve ZARING's avatar
Greta and Steve ZARING
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I just wanted to thank you for your work to illuminate and educate on some very important issues. I regret that it seems our society is trending overall to ad hominem, rants, echo chambers, etc. I am thankful for your approach and pray your tribe exponentially increase . . . and soon. A recent poll / analysis indicated "democracy's" regard seems to be at an all time low and with "socialism" on the rise. I think the sad state of our cultural discourse, much of it shepherded by the political class, is a central culprit in this situation. Thank you again, David.

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