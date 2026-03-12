I might be wrong when it comes to what percentage of our power should come from wind/solar. So I asked the question in the EnergyAndPower subreddit which has one of the most knowledgeable group of people on this subject.

Like every group, some know more than others. But most are reasonably conversant on the issue. And some are experts on the issue. On the flip side, there is disagreement among these knowledgeable people so it does not provide a simple answer. Issues like this are complicated.

Well worth reading - Wind & Solar over 50% of yearly power anywhere?