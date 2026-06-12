Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
7d

We’re simply not going to win hearts and minds with a message of “We know better than you do.” The Democratic Party has yet to acknowledge that its arrogance played a significant role in creating the MAGA phenomenon.

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Scott Grout's avatar
Scott Grout
7d

The Democratic Party is a irreparably broken and needs a hostile takeover.

https://needsofthemany98.substack.com/p/the-hostile-takeover-america-needs?r=gwg0&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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