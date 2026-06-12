With that recent worthless Post Mortem from the DNC, which was mostly an attempt to cast blame anywhere else, and numerous other’s personalized post mortems, I figured we need a real one.

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

— Rita Mae Brown

Ken Martin is doubling down on the problem

Here’s what killed us Democrats at the ballot box

The Cultural Jacobins that make up the vast majority of Democratic staffers, DNC operatives, and liberal group professionals. These people have pushed the party to espouse policies that the vast majority of voters actively dislike. Every single person close to President Biden that did not tell him bluntly that he should not run for re-election. Joe Biden running for re-election. Biden’s policies were not that harmful. No mini-primary when Biden dropped out. Kamela Harris not separating herself from Biden. Political correctness on LGBT+. Equality is good but special treatment loses votes. Affordability. Telling people the economy is good when it’s not so for them - tells voters you aren’t going to fix it. Help to purchase a home was a great idea but it didn’t resonate. DEI. While Democrats shut up on the subject, there was no loud voice denigrating it. Too much attention to Palestine. A quick statement and then say this is not a key issue for voters.

What we need to do going forward

The big take away from the above? That we need to clean house like William F. Buckley did for the Republicans when they kicked the John Birchers out of the Republican party. The Cultural Jacobins are cultists every bit as much as MAGA zealots are. Their policies are better but rigid political correctness is anathema to a healthy democracy.

It’s also the height of hypocrisy that the Cultural Jacobins have a strong rhetorical commitment to “inclusion” and “tolerance” paired with low tolerance for disagreement on the issues that now define the progressive project. News flash - that low tolerance is neither inclusive or tolerant.

What the party must do to become the dominate political party is fire all of the people in groups 1 & 2 above. And replace them with people that do not espouse the illiberal progressive agenda and that will speak truth to power.

As to the people being fired? They claim they support diversity. Well doing the above will make the Democratic staffers a lot more diverse. So win-win?