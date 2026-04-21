The Denver Post has a great article up today:

Colorado Department of Human Services under investigation amid turnover, complaints and nearly $3 million in payouts Current and former employees describe abusive behavior, intimidation by department leadership … “Not only are they ruining people’s lives,” said one former employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they still work for the state, “they’re destroying the state’s second-largest agency.”

First off, kudos to the Post for a great article.

Denver Post 20 April 2026

Second, while the A.I. scan I did of problematic state agencies was accurate, it was clearly incomplete in not including the issues at CDHS. Yes human beings miss things too but one advantage A.I. tends to have is it doesn’t miss something buried in large masses of data.

I asked ChatGPT it did not include CDHS and it had good introspection (full response here):

Why I didn’t include it originally (and why that was incomplete) I filtered for: clean, quantified audit findings (like Labor and HCPF) CDHS is messier: more legal exposure than clean audit numbers

more service failure than accounting failure

more fragmented evidence across lawsuits, settlements, and reporting But stepping back—that’s actually the point. It’s a different failure mode, not a smaller one.

And what it says about the problems at CDHS:

CDHS is more politically dangerous because the failures are human, not just financial. people held too long

people not getting services

people placed incorrectly That’s front-page material.

Can We Trust A.I.?

Is it problematic that none of the three A.I.s I used caught this? Yes. Would a reporter focused on the Polis Administration have included this? Almost certainly. Would they have also included every other issue I raised in the previous post. Probably.

A.I. is not the end all, be all that in this case would replace reporters. Hell, most of the sourcing for both post comes from reporters. Nor is it guaranteed to find everything. It’s not omnipotent.

But also keep in mind, the A.I. got nothing wrong on what it did report. And when I asked about CDHS it owned up to its mistake and added it. As a tier 1 issue. With no weasel words most humans would use when called out identically.

Like humans it’s imperfect.

Polis Administration

And CDHS is yet another dumpster fire that the Polis Administration appears to be oblivious to. Aside from paying out almost $3 million in settlements to staff.

“Not only are they ruining people’s lives,” said one former employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they still work for the state, “they’re destroying the state’s second-largest agency.”

Here’s hoping our next Governor is a competent administrator. We need to get this all fixed.