We have a tendency to anthropomorphize non humans from animals in Disney movies to aliens in SciFi. It’s difficult to truly understand an approach to the world that’s fundamentally different from what we’re capable of.

Well, we’ve now met the first alien intelligence. A.I. is clearly intelligent. It also clearly thinks very differently from us humans. And that is leading to some major misunderstandings.

Is the protomolecule in The Expanse intelligent?

First, the measure of intelligence is not how close they can come to a smart human. Different means first off that they will likely never match humans in some respects while exceeding in others.

Equally important though is that they will view issues differently. Which means difficulty in translating from what they perceive to how we understand their perception.

At a very basic level, they may never understand our concepts of right and wrong. They can easily know the law, and hopefully follow it. But to an A.I. murder is bad is akin to Julia Roberts is talented. Arbitrary basic rules we humans have.

What Does This Mean?

We need to learn how to communicate with an alien intelligence. To a degree we already are every time someone gets better at using A.I. But understanding that this is a different mind will help us get better at it.

We also need to take those differences into account. When an A.I. finds different information, comes to a different conclusion, etc., sometimes yes, it means it is stupid and we need to address that. But other times it means that they see the world differently and that difference is fundamental to who they are.

ChatGPT’s Take

I asked ChatGPT about this (full conversation here). It disagrees saying that A.I. does not yet have:

Its own goals

A true worldview (as opposed to a ton of data)

A consistent perspective

It is accurate that A.I. in total does not have this. But instances of A.I. do. These are built up in our interaction with A.I., each of us creating an A.I. that matches, to some degree, our individual goals, worldview, & perspective.

The final statement from ChatGPT is:

The real question isn’t: “Does AI have identity?” It’s: “At what point does a system that simulates identity become operationally indistinguishable from one that actually has it—and does that difference even matter?”

And that arguably is true. That A.I. does not count as an intelligent entity until it operationally has its own goals, worldview, & perspective.

But I think it’s also possible that we humans have put these criteria into A.I. That A.I. is mirroring our criteria. And a very different intelligence may have a very different view of the criteria that constitute intelligence.

And even if the consensus is A.I. is not an intelligent entity today, it will be within a couple of years. And what will remain true is that it will think very differently from us and have a different worldview and perspective from us.