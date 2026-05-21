A.I. — How Long Do We Wait for New Inventions
Great question and illustrative A.I. example
First off, Brian asks a really interesting question. And the answer is quite positive - since 1850 we’ve gotten real good at creating inventions within 10 - 20 years of first having the knowledge and technology to do so.
Second, this is a brilliant example of how A.I. can answer very complex questions. And can answer something that would require a team of experts in dispirit areas of expertise days to weeks to answer.