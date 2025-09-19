I’m all for big, serious work on Colorado’s energy future. But a couple of weeks ago, the Polis Administration convened a large, invitation-only stakeholder briefing to build support for new energy legislation—no press, limited dissenting voices, and only one elected official in the room.

Through CORA, I obtained the attendee list (227 people), meeting notes, emails, and the draft bill. That’s helpful. It also raises an obvious question: if this plan will earn broad acclaim, why all the secrecy?

What we know

The administration hosted a closed stakeholder meeting to line up support for its proposal.

The invite list leaned heavily toward renewable-advocacy groups, relevant agencies (led by Polis appointees), and utility stakeholders; reporters and a number of countervailing interest groups weren’t on it.

The state has now produced documents in response to my CORA requests: the attendee list, notes, emails, and the proposed legislation. That’s good—and it’s also a reminder that we learned about this only after the fact, through records requests rather than an open process.

What Colorado law requires—and doesn’t

Colorado’s Open Meetings Law is clear: a meeting of two or more members of a state public body (or three/quorum for local bodies) discussing public business generally must be open to the public, unless a specific exception applies. If staff convene a briefing and keep electeds below those thresholds, COML often isn’t triggered. That can be legal—and still unwise for something as consequential as a statewide energy package.

Why the secrecy? (Without the paranoia)

There are innocent explanations. Early drafts sometimes involve vendor pricing, transmission siting sensitivities, or rapidly changing federal incentive math. Policymakers also try to avoid premature firestorms before the details are settled. All fair.

But excluding the press and many skeptics narrows the conversation to people likely to agree. It also sidelines the Coloradans who will ultimately pay the bill. When the administration itself is pushing to accelerate clean-energy timelines, the obligation to invite scrutiny—not limit it—gets higher, not lower.

What should happen next (the constructive fix)

Publish everything within 72 hours. Proactively release attendee lists, agendas, slide decks, notes, and drafts for any future stakeholder briefings—not only when someone files CORA. If legal exceptions apply, explain them plainly and cite the statute. (CORA presumes openness.) Hold an open briefing with press Q&A. If the numbers and assumptions are solid, let them stand up to tough questions now—before the legislature is asked to vote. Commission independent modeling. Release cost and reliability analysis that ratepayers can read without a PhD. If a proposal raises bills, say how much and why; if it lowers bills, back it up with data. Add real listening sessions. Rural hospitals, low-income advocates, consumer counsel, unions, industrial customers, and yes, skeptics—put them on the mic.

Bottom line

Secrecy may be legal. That doesn’t make it smart. If the Polis Administration’s plan is as strong as they believe, opening the doors will only help. Sunlight is not a partisan weapon—it’s how good policy earns durable support in a state that values both clean air and a reliable, affordable grid.

With that said… the fact that the Polis Administration are trying to keep this in the shadows does not mean it’s a bad piece of legislation. We should evaluate it on it’s merits. And I’ll do that next week.

2025 74.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Emails Pertaining To The Meeting 867KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Proposed Legislation 546KB ∙ PDF file Download Download