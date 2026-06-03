A giant problem I have is I assume that on any issue we can all discuss it, laying out the facts and where those lead us. And from that we can come to a solution based on those facts and the discussion of them.

Yes the values and priorities we each have will influence how we weigh out the facts. And so we can come to understandable disagreement as to what we should do. But still, built on a foundation of the facts.

I forget. We are not rational beings. We’re rationalizing beings.

What hit me in the face about this was two things. First I was banned from r/ColoradoPolitics for using A.I. The moderator and many of the contributors voiced both contempt and hatred for A.I. And I figured, hey it’s a small group of people complaining about politics. So no biggie.

But then I posted the following image in r/Hallmark and was told never to use A.I. in a post again. And that there had been multiple complaints to the moderator and in comments about the post. Very upset with the concept of A.I.

A Bilt more Christmas is Hallmark’s most popular film

Radical disruptive change freaks people out. It threatens their job, it threatens their way of life, it threatens their values, it threatens how they see the world. From the Luddites to those opposing automobiles, electricity, atomic power, computers, the Internet, etc.

There were almost certainly people 4,000 years ago strongly opposed to switching from a life of hunter/gather to farmer. We still have people upset that as a country we’ve gone from 80% farmers to 2% farmers.

Laying out the advantages we see today, and the almost certain advantages we can’t even imagine tomorrow — that’s not going to convince anyone. We have to accept that A.I. will move forward against a lot of opposition. A lot.

But we moved forward with other disruptive technology against significant opposition and we’ll do so with A.I. The trick is to listen to valid concerns while keeping focused on achieving the goal.

I’m closing with the following article. The reporter calls it chaos. I call it letting each person experimenting and finding avenues that work. With something so new, this is an incredibly effective way to find effective uses for A.I.

California’s public universities spent $16.9 million on A.I. during a financial crisis, and the result has been chaos.