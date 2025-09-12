The One Big Ugly Bill Act’s Medicaid changes will be devastating for rural Colorado—and damaging for the Front Range too.

The most immediate danger is to our rural hospitals. They’re already hanging on by a thread. A 10% drop in business will push most over the edge. And when a rural hospital closes, it’s not just an inconvenience. It means when someone has a heart attack, stroke, or accident, the nearest ER might be two to four hours away. People will die.

And this isn’t just a rural problem. Across the state, urban and rural, a 10% drop in Medicaid coverage means a 10% cut in business for providers. Fewer dollars to doctors and hospitals means fewer providers overall. Medicaid doesn’t go to the patients—it goes to the providers who keep the system running. Every “savings” dollar cut is one less dollar sustaining care.

That hurts everyone. I live in Boulder, where we’ll probably weather the storm. But if I keel over in Sterling, Boulder’s stable healthcare system won’t help me.

Minimizing the Damage

Some cuts are unavoidable. The new immigrant waiting period and cost-sharing requirements will reduce participation no matter what we do. But on two fronts—work requirements and more frequent verification—we have room to soften the blow.

Here’s one idea: task the Colorado OIT with building an app for Medicaid participants. The app would use A.I. to handle work requirement documentation and verification with minimal input from patients. Done right, it could actually make reporting easier than the current system while still meeting federal rules.

And to keep people consistently engaged, we could even throw in small rewards—say, a free lottery ticket each month for everyone who stays current in the system. A little carrot to balance the stick.

Will this cost money? Yes. But not much compared to what we stand to lose. A modest investment in tech and incentives could keep rural hospitals alive and make urban care more accessible for everyone.

The Bottom Line

Medicaid cuts aren’t just numbers on a budget sheet. They translate directly into closed hospitals, fewer doctors, and longer drives to care. If we don’t adapt, rural Colorado in particular will be gutted.

But if we move quickly and creatively—leveraging tech, reducing red tape, and giving people a reason to stay enrolled—we can blunt the damage. The choice is between losing lives and communities, or making the system work smarter.