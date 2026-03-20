Liberal and Loving It

Liberal and Loving It

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Gene Frenkle
Apr 1

The author of that report is an ignoramus that doesn’t know Russia invading Ukraine caused an energy supply shock that Biden managed optimally using it to achieve American energy dominance.

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