I like this annual paper from JP Morgan because it has personality. It is not written in the dry dispassionate tone so many are. I asked ChatGPT to summarize it from a Colorado point of view and this is it - high level.

It’s interesting that a significant part of this year’s paper is lies we tell ourselves to make solar & wind appear competitive to gas & nuclear. This is not just a problem in Colorado. And it’s a fantasy that has increasing costs year over year.

solar and wind energy

16th Annual Energy Paper Jp Morgan Cembelast 4.01MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Summary

The key variables that matter here are straightforward.

First, what is actually driving customer bills: generation costs, transmission and distribution spending, reliability backstops, or subsidies shifted off the utility bill and onto taxpayers. Second, how much firm capacity intermittent resources really provide once you adjust for effective load carrying capability rather than nameplate megawatts. Third, whether new load, especially data centers, is paying its own way or pushing system costs onto everyone else. Fourth, whether the energy transition is being judged at the electricity level only, or at the broader “useful final energy” level that captures losses and real end-use consumption. Fifth, whether proposed solutions are scalable for large industrial economies rather than just small-country case studies.

There are three obvious ways to summarize this paper. One is topic-by-topic. That would be faithful, but too scattered. Another is to frame it as a pro-fossil-fuel polemic. That would miss the point. The best summary is this: Cembalest’s paper is a warning that the energy transition debate is being distorted by incomplete accounting, wishful assumptions, and a habit of treating nameplate megawatts, subsidized costs, and real system costs as the same thing. That is the framing that best matches the document itself.

Fighting Words Is Really About Cost Honesty

Michael Cembalest’s 2026 energy paper is not a manifesto against decarbonization. It is an argument against pretending that decarbonization is cheaper, faster, and simpler than the power system will actually allow. That distinction matters. Especially for people in Colorado who talk fluently about emissions targets, portfolios, and clean-energy buildout, but too often glide past the cost of making the grid reliable when the wind is weak, the sun is down, and demand keeps growing.

The paper’s central point is that the transition debate has become unserious. Too many analyses look only at busbar or levelized generation costs and ignore the rest of the system: transmission, distribution, resilience spending, backup capacity, congestion, land use, and taxpayer subsidies. Cembalest argues that once those omitted costs are brought back in, the economics look very different from the clean-energy sales pitch. His chapter on renewables and power prices says this directly: many studies are incomplete because they leave out grid costs and subsidies, which means a low retail rate can simply reflect costs shifted elsewhere rather than costs eliminated.

He applies that same skepticism to data centers, which are becoming the clearest test case for whether modern grids can absorb massive new demand without blowing up customer bills. Nationally, real retail electricity prices have not exploded since 2022, and grid spending unrelated to data centers is a major part of the story. But in key markets the paper finds mounting evidence that large data-center loads are raising congestion and capacity costs, especially in PJM, where the market monitor concluded that most of the jump in 2025/26 capacity payments was tied to data-center demand. States are already moving toward special tariffs and curtailment rules because they do not want ordinary ratepayers subsidizing hyperscalers.

The broader message is even more important. The paper argues that the world’s emissions progress so far has come more from improved energy intensity than from rapid supply-side decarbonization. It also argues that electricity is only part of the story; focusing on power-sector percentages while ignoring total end-use energy can produce comforting but misleading narratives. That is why he criticizes the obsession with small-country success stories and pushes readers to look at large-system realities instead.

On technology, the paper is not saying renewables are useless or nuclear is doomed. It is saying neither should be discussed dishonestly. Solar keeps growing. Nuclear may still matter. Demand response helps. But small modular reactors remain uncertain, solar-plus-storage is not automatically cheap baseload, and a system built around intermittent generation still needs firm backup, transmission expansion, and real-world cost recovery.

That is the value of this paper. It does not offer a neat ideology. It offers a harder standard: count the full system cost, not the politically convenient slice of it. For Colorado, that is the right question. Not whether decarbonization sounds good. Whether the chosen path works at scale, stays reliable, and keeps rates from becoming a political crisis.